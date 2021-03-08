 

Louise Green of Moody's Analytics Wins Again at Women in Technology and Data Awards

Moody’s Analytics is pleased to announce that Louise Green has won Reference Data Professional of the Year in the WatersTechnology Women in Technology and Data Awards 2021. It is the third straight year that Ms. Green has won this award.

Ms. Green was recently promoted to General Manager of Marketing. In her new role she has responsibility for the central marketing function serving all of Moody’s Analytics. She was previously Head of Marketing and Communications for Bureau van Dijk, which became a Moody’s Analytics company in 2017.

Joining Bureau van Dijk shortly after its founding, Ms. Green led the company’s brand strategy, demand generation, knowledge enablement, and other core functions. Much of her focus was on growing market awareness for Orbis, the company’s flagship offering, which has become the world’s leading database on private companies and entity data.

Orbis initially offered information on around three million private companies. Today customers can use it to learn about 400 million companies and more than one billion ownership links.

Orbis data is also a foundational piece of Moody’s DataHub, the new cloud-based platform that integrates vast datasets from across Moody’s and our affiliates. Decision-makers can access billions of data points in DataHub to help guide their investment decisions and risk management.

“Being recognized again as Reference Data Professional of the Year is really gratifying,” said Ms. Green. “Use cases for reference data are constantly evolving. It’s been a great pleasure to help customers understand how Bureau van Dijk’s and now Moody’s data offerings are the resource of choice for understanding those use cases and can help them make better decisions.”

Learn more about diversity and inclusion at Moody’s.

Learn more about the Women in Technology and Data Awards.

About Moody’s Analytics

Moody’s Analytics provides financial intelligence and analytical tools to help business leaders make better, faster decisions. Our deep risk expertise, expansive information resources, and innovative application of technology help our clients confidently navigate an evolving marketplace. We are known for our industry-leading and award-winning solutions, made up of research, data, software, and professional services, assembled to deliver a seamless customer experience. We create confidence in thousands of organizations worldwide, with our commitment to excellence, open mindset approach, and focus on meeting customer needs. For more information about Moody’s Analytics, visit our website or connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Moody's Analytics, Inc. is a subsidiary of Moody's Corporation (NYSE: MCO). Moody’s Corporation reported revenue of $5.4 billion in 2020, employs approximately 11,400 people worldwide and maintains a presence in more than 40 countries.



