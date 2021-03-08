 

The exercise price for the warrants of series (2020 2) TO2 B in TerraNet Holding AB has been determined to SEK 0.80 and the subscription period starts today, March 8, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.03.2021, 08:30  |  83   |   |   

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, NEW ZEALAND, HONG KONG, JAPAN, SINGAPORE, SOUTH AFRICA, SOUTH KOREA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE SUCH RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL OR WOULD REQUIRE REGISTRATION OR ANY OTHER MEASURES. PLEASE REFER TO IMPORTANT INFORMATION AT THE END OF THE PRESS RELEASE.

TerraNet Holding AB (“TerraNet” or the “Company”) completed a rights issue of units during the second quarter of 2020. One (1) unit consisted of two (2) newly issued B shares, one (1) warrant of series TO1 B, one (1) warrants of series TO2 B and one (1) warrant of series TO3 B. Each warrant gives the owner the right to subscribe for one (1) new B share in the Company. The exercise price for the warrants of series TO2 B is to be determined to 70 percent of the volume-weighted average price in the Company’s share on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market during the measurement period, from February 22, 2021, to March 5, 2021, however not lower than the quota value of the Company’s share and not higher than SEK 0.80. During the measurement period, the volume-weighted average price in the Company’s share was approximately SEK 2.30, therefore, the exercise price for the warrants of series TO2 B is set to SEK 0.80. The subscription period for warrants of series TO2 B runs from March 8, 2021 up to and including March 19, 2021.

If all the warrants of series TO2 B are exercised, the Company will receive approximately SEK 40.4 million before issuing costs. For the warrants to not expire without value, it is required that the holder actively subscribes for new shares no later than March 19, 2021 or sell the warrants no later than March 12, 2021. Please observe that certain nominees might close their applications earlier than March 19, 2021.

Full terms and conditions regarding the warrants and information about the Company is available in the prospectus which was approved by the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority (the "SFSA") and published by the Company on May 22, 2020. The prospectus is available on the Company's website www.terranet.se, as well as the SFSA's website www.fi.se.

Summarized terms for the warrants of series TO2 B.

Subscription period: March 8 – March 19, 2021.

Issue size: 50,502,653 warrants of series TO2 B, which entitles to subscription of 50,502,653 B shares. If all the warrants are exercised, The Company will receive approximately SEK 40.4 million before issuing costs.

Seite 1 von 5


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

The exercise price for the warrants of series (2020 2) TO2 B in TerraNet Holding AB has been determined to SEK 0.80 and the subscription period starts today, March 8, 2021 NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, NEW ZEALAND, HONG KONG, JAPAN, SINGAPORE, SOUTH AFRICA, SOUTH KOREA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE SUCH RELEASE, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Valneva and Pfizer Announce Initiation of Phase 2 Study for Lyme Disease Vaccine Candidate
Blockchain Foundry Announces CAD$10 Million Private Placement with Institutional Investors
Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Former Shell Oil Products US Executive David Bray to ...
Lee’s Pharmaceutical Announces its Anti-PD-L1 Antibody Socazolimab, Licensed From Sorrento ...
Roche provides update on Tecentriq US indication in prior-platinum treated metastatic bladder ...
Cara Therapeutics and Vifor Pharma announce U.S. FDA acceptance and Priority Review of NDA for ...
CytoDyn to Release CD12 Trial Detailed Results via Form 8-K After Investment Community Webcast, ...
Heineken N.V. announces CFO succession: Laurence Debroux to be succeeded by Harold van den Broek on 1 June 2021
Niu Technologies Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Bavarian Nordic Reports Encouraging Preclinical Data for COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Ahead of ...
Titel
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial Demonstrates Safety, a 24% Reduction in Mortality and Faster Hospital ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Private Placement
Vir Biotechnology and GSK Provide Update on NIH-Sponsored ACTIV-3 Trial Evaluating VIR-7831 in ...
Bitfarms Announces Purchase Agreement for 48,000 MicroBT Miners to Expand Hash Rate Capacity by ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces Grant of Stock Options
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
26.02.21
Correction: Terranet Reports Fiscal 2020 Financial Results with attached Report and MAR classification
26.02.21
Terranet Reports Fiscal 2020 Financial Results and Corporate Highlights, Outlines New Milestones for the Year Ahead in 2021
25.02.21
Terranet AB Demonstrates Ultra Fast VoxelFlow Sensor at STARTUP AUTOBAHN in joint Presentation with Mercedes-Benz
09.02.21
Terranet to Showcase Breakthrough VoxelFlow Technology at STARTUP AUTOBAHN