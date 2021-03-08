The exercise price for the warrants of series (2020 2) TO2 B in TerraNet Holding AB has been determined to SEK 0.80 and the subscription period starts today, March 8, 2021
TerraNet Holding AB (“TerraNet” or the “Company”) completed a rights issue of units during the second quarter of 2020. One (1) unit consisted of two (2) newly issued B shares, one (1) warrant of series TO1 B, one (1) warrants of series TO2 B and one (1) warrant of series TO3 B. Each warrant gives the owner the right to subscribe for one (1) new B share in the Company. The exercise price for the warrants of series TO2 B is to be determined to 70 percent of the volume-weighted average price in the Company’s share on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market during the measurement period, from February 22, 2021, to March 5, 2021, however not lower than the quota value of the Company’s share and not higher than SEK 0.80. During the measurement period, the volume-weighted average price in the Company’s share was approximately SEK 2.30, therefore, the exercise price for the warrants of series TO2 B is set to SEK 0.80. The subscription period for warrants of series TO2 B runs from March 8, 2021 up to and including March 19, 2021.
If all the warrants of series TO2 B are exercised, the Company will receive approximately SEK 40.4 million before issuing costs. For the warrants to not expire without value, it is required that the holder actively subscribes for new shares no later than March 19, 2021 or sell the warrants no later than March 12, 2021. Please observe that certain nominees might close their applications earlier than March 19, 2021.
Full terms and conditions regarding the warrants and information about the Company is available in the prospectus which was approved by the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority (the "SFSA") and published by the Company on May 22, 2020. The prospectus is available on the Company's website www.terranet.se, as well as the SFSA's website www.fi.se.
Summarized terms for the warrants of series TO2 B.
Subscription period: March 8 – March 19, 2021.
Issue size: 50,502,653 warrants of series TO2 B, which entitles to subscription of 50,502,653 B shares. If all the warrants are exercised, The Company will receive approximately SEK 40.4 million before issuing costs.
