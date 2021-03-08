 

Savosolar has agreed on a 30 per cent top guarantee in connection with the Warrant Plan 2-2020

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.03.2021, 08:30  |  78   |   |   

Savosolar Plc
Company Announcement, Insider information    8 March 2021 at 8.30 a.m. (CET)

NOT TO BE PUBLISHED OR DISTRIBUTED DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY TO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, CANADA, NEW ZEALAND, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN, HONG KONG, SINGAPORE OR SOUTHERN AFRICA OR TO ANY OTHER COUNTRY WHERE THE DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION IS ILLEGAL.

Savosolar has agreed on a 30 per cent top guarantee in connection with the Warrant Plan 2-2020

Savosolar Plc (“Savosolar” or the “Company”) has entered into an agreement on a top guarantee in the maximum amount of approximately EUR 0.42 million that can be used if the warrants in the Warrant Plan 2-2020 are not fully used for subscription of shares.  The warrants were allocated in connection with the rights issue that was carried out during the period between 1 June 2020 and 17 June 2020, where warrants were issued to the subscribers free of charge (the “Warrants”) (the “Warrant Plan 2-2020”). Formue Nord Markedsneutral A/S has through a top guarantee agreement committed to subscribe up to a maximum of 4,349,589 shares at the same subscription price as the one determined according to the Warrant Plan 2-2020 in a directed share issue (the “Directed Issue”).  The compensation to the investor shall be paid only to the extent that the top guarantee is used by the Company.

  • A total of 14,498,631 Warrants has been allocated based on the Warrant Plan 2-2020. Each Warrant entitles to subscription of one (1) new share. If all the Warrants would be used for subscription of shares, the total subscription price for the shares would be EUR 1,391,221.84. In case all the Warrants are not used for subscription of shares, the Board of Directors may resolve on a Directed Issue of up to a maximum of EUR 417,366.55 (4,349,589 shares) to the investor at the same subscription price as the one determined according to the Warrant Plan 2-2020.
  • In accordance with the top guarantee agreement the investor is entitled to a guarantee fee equal to 8 per cent of the top guarantee commitment. The compensation to the investor shall be paid only to the extent that the top guarantee is used by the Company.
  • The reason for deviation from the shareholders’ pre-emptive rights in the Directed Issue is to secure capital and improve the Company’s financial position in a cost-effective and timely manner and enable further development and growth of the Company’s business. Hence, there is a weighty financial reason to deviate from the shareholder’s pre-emptive subscription right in the Directed Issue set forth above that may be executed.

Advisers

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Savosolar has agreed on a 30 per cent top guarantee in connection with the Warrant Plan 2-2020 Savosolar Plc Company Announcement, Insider information    8 March 2021 at 8.30 a.m. (CET) NOT TO BE PUBLISHED OR DISTRIBUTED DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY TO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, CANADA, NEW ZEALAND, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN, HONG KONG, SINGAPORE OR …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Valneva and Pfizer Announce Initiation of Phase 2 Study for Lyme Disease Vaccine Candidate
Blockchain Foundry Announces CAD$10 Million Private Placement with Institutional Investors
Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Former Shell Oil Products US Executive David Bray to ...
Lee’s Pharmaceutical Announces its Anti-PD-L1 Antibody Socazolimab, Licensed From Sorrento ...
Roche provides update on Tecentriq US indication in prior-platinum treated metastatic bladder ...
Cara Therapeutics and Vifor Pharma announce U.S. FDA acceptance and Priority Review of NDA for ...
CytoDyn to Release CD12 Trial Detailed Results via Form 8-K After Investment Community Webcast, ...
Heineken N.V. announces CFO succession: Laurence Debroux to be succeeded by Harold van den Broek on 1 June 2021
Niu Technologies Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Bavarian Nordic Reports Encouraging Preclinical Data for COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Ahead of ...
Titel
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial Demonstrates Safety, a 24% Reduction in Mortality and Faster Hospital ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Private Placement
Vir Biotechnology and GSK Provide Update on NIH-Sponsored ACTIV-3 Trial Evaluating VIR-7831 in ...
Bitfarms Announces Purchase Agreement for 48,000 MicroBT Miners to Expand Hash Rate Capacity by ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces Grant of Stock Options
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08:15 Uhr
Subscription period for shares based on Savosolar Plc’s Warrant Plan 2-2020 starts on 8 March 2021
22.02.21
Notice to the Annual General Meeting of Savosolar Plc
22.02.21
Savosolar Plc’s financial statement release for 2020: revenue grew and result developed favourably
15.02.21
Savosolar has entered into settlement agreement with Sunti SAS