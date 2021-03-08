Calliditas strengthens its US Commercial and Medical Affairs Organization

Calliditas Therapeutics has bolstered its US organization with three pharmaceutical veterans as it moves towards the potential commercialization of its lead product candidate, Nefecon.

STOCKHOLM, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) ("Calliditas") today announced the appointment of three industry veterans: Warren Brooks, PhD, as Vice President of US Medical Affairs, Teona Johnson as Head of US Marketing and David Ferraro as Head of US Sales.

"This is an important step on our continued path to deliver on our promise to build a center of excellence in the US. This shows our long term commitment to building an organization focused on the commercialization of orphan drugs to address unmet medical needs", said Renee Aguiar-Lucander, CEO of Calliditas.

Warren Brooks, PhD, joins Calliditas from Regeneron, where he served as a Senior Director, National Lead in Immunology in Medical Affairs. Warren was one of the first, and key, members in establishing and building the medical affairs organization at Regeneron, working primarily within Immunology and Allergy. Prior to Regeneron, Warren worked at Centocor, Inc., a subsidiary of Johnson and Johnson, and at AstraZeneca.

Teona Johnson brings over 15 years of marketing experience, including a proven track record of successfully launching and growing brands in the biopharmaceutical industry. She joins Calliditas after spending over 10 years in leadership roles in marketing at Pfizer Inc. Most recently Teona served as the Global Commercial Director, leading the marketing strategy for Ibrance (palbociclib), a $5+ billion oncology brand. While at Pfizer, Teona planned and executed several launches, including in rare indications.

David Ferraro joins Calliditas from Kyowa Kirin, Inc., a global specialty pharmaceutical company, where he served as the National Sales Director for the Oncology / Rare Disease business unit. David most recently led the planning and build out of the sales organization to achieve the successful launch of a specialty product in oncology. Prior to Kyowa Kirin, David held sales and marketing positions of increasing responsibility at Daiichi Sankyo, Sanofi Aventis and Merck & Company.