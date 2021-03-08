DGAP-DD ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE english
Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG| 08.03.2021, 08:45 | 88 | 0 |
|
Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu ProSiebenSat.1 Media!
Short
Basispreis 18,24€
Hebel 12,45
Ask 1,29
Long
Basispreis 15,27€
Hebel 12,08
Ask 1,91
Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
a) Name
|Title:
|First name:
|Rainer
|Last name(s):
|Beaujean
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
|Position:
|Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
|ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE
b) LEI
|529900NY0WWQUKOMWQ37
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|DE000PSM7770
b) Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|16.495 EUR
|16181.595 EUR
|16.505 EUR
|19459.395 EUR
|16.50 EUR
|11368.500 EUR
|16.51 EUR
|22387.560 EUR
|16.515 EUR
|70535.565 EUR
|16.52 EUR
|16866.920 EUR
|16.525 EUR
|49393.225 EUR
|16.53 EUR
|29456.460 EUR
|16.535 EUR
|49919.165 EUR
|16.54 EUR
|28531.500 EUR
|16.545 EUR
|35902.650 EUR
|16.55 EUR
|52513.150 EUR
|16.555 EUR
|93452.975 EUR
Diesen Artikel teilen
|Diskussion: ProSieben - der neue Rohrkrepierer im Dax
|Diskussion: ProSieben - Neue Strategie, Investoren, ShortSqueez
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0