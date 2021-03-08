 

DGAP-DD ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE english

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
08.03.2021, 08:45  |  88   |   |   


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

08.03.2021 / 08:45
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Rainer
Last name(s): Beaujean

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE

b) LEI
529900NY0WWQUKOMWQ37 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000PSM7770

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
16.495 EUR 16181.595 EUR
16.505 EUR 19459.395 EUR
16.50 EUR 11368.500 EUR
16.51 EUR 22387.560 EUR
16.515 EUR 70535.565 EUR
16.52 EUR 16866.920 EUR
16.525 EUR 49393.225 EUR
16.53 EUR 29456.460 EUR
16.535 EUR 49919.165 EUR
16.54 EUR 28531.500 EUR
16.545 EUR 35902.650 EUR
16.55 EUR 52513.150 EUR
16.555 EUR 93452.975 EUR
