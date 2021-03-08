

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



08.03.2021 / 08:56

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Name and legal form: Dinar Capital GmbH

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Muhamad Said Last name(s): Chahrour Position: CFO

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

flatexDEGIRO AG

b) LEI

529900IRBZTADXJB6757

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000FTG1111

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 76.00 EUR 11020.00 EUR 75.00 EUR 101625.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 75.0967 EUR 112645.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2021-03-05; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Name: Tradgate MIC: TGAT

