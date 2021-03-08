 

DGAP-News Advanced Blockchain AG Has Partnered with Rarestone Capital for the Development and Incubation of Web 3.0 Projects

Advanced Blockchain AG Has Partnered with Rarestone Capital for the Development and Incubation of Web 3.0 Projects

Advanced Blockchain AG (Frankfurt, Primary Market Düsseldorf, XETRA: ISIN DE000A0M93V6) has partnered with Rarestone Capital for deal flow and venture building activities. Rarestone Capital is a revered venture builder, and will provide Advanced Blockchain with invaluable knowledge and resources to cultivate new and existing innovations. Our firms have currently been sharing investments and working on projects together, activities that are expected to generate profit.

Rarestone Capital (https://rarestone.capital/) is a preeminent venture capital and venture building firm in the Web 3.0 space. In particular, the company strives to cultivate projects that will have a positive impact on society using blockchain technology and crypto-economics.
The Rarestone team is home to growth hackers, product managers, researchers and hyper connectors with big picture vision. They support every founding team they back the same way; with the full force of their collective expertise and network. Rarestone has developed a streamlined acceleration path for their portfolio projects that focuses on all key components of system design necessary to attract users and accelerate network effects. The firm makes use of time-tested growth hacks and marketing strategies to accelerate brands in a sustainable and maximally effective manner. Rarestone subdivides its operation under two segments; Rarestone Capital offers long-term financial and intellectual capital, while Rarestone Labs works to incubate projects in all areas, including due diligence, discovery, research, token incentive design, brand development, investing, partnerships, and adoption.

This holistic approach to the venture process has rightfully earned Rarestone Capital a high degree of respect and credibility within the DeFi industry and wider crypto community. The firm has been featured in Hacker Noon, Cointelegraph, Entrepreneur, yahoo! Finance, and other reputable publications. Rarestone Capital has also demonstrated its effectiveness via the success of many notable projects they have worked on, including API3, Manta Network, Injective Protocol, Web3API, and a multitude of additional DeFi protocols.
