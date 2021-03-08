Maxima Grupė launches Commercial Paper Programme

Maxima Grupė UAB, the company, controlling the largest food retail group in the Baltics, rated BB+ by S&P (outlook negative), has mandated Luminor as Sole Lead Manager to explore opportunities for commercial paper issuance.

An inaugural offering with up to 12 months maturity under the Commercial Paper Programme will follow subject to market conditions. The proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes of the Issuer and the issued notes will constitute unsecured obligations of the Issuer.

Additional information

Maxima Grupė owns the retail chains Maxima (in the Baltic countries), Stokrotka (in Poland), and T-Market (in Bulgaria), as well as e-grocer Barbora operating in the Baltics and Poland.

The company is part of the Vilniaus Prekyba group, which controls and manages the group of subsidiary companies operating chains of retail stores and pharmacies as well as real estate development and property management companies in the Baltic States, Sweden, Poland and Bulgaria.