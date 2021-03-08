 

Maxima Grupė launches Commercial Paper Programme

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.03.2021, 08:55  |  61   |   |   

Maxima Grupė UAB, the company, controlling the largest food retail group in the Baltics, rated BB+ by S&P (outlook negative), has mandated Luminor as Sole Lead Manager to explore opportunities for commercial paper issuance. 
An inaugural offering with up to 12 months maturity under the Commercial Paper Programme will follow subject to market conditions. The proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes of the Issuer and the issued notes will constitute unsecured obligations of the Issuer. 

Additional information
Maxima Grupė owns the retail chains Maxima (in the Baltic countries), Stokrotka (in Poland), and T-Market (in Bulgaria), as well as e-grocer Barbora operating in the Baltics and Poland.
The company is part of the Vilniaus Prekyba group, which controls and manages the group of subsidiary companies operating chains of retail stores and pharmacies as well as real estate development and property management companies in the Baltic States, Sweden, Poland and Bulgaria.

Contact person:
Vitalij Rakovski
„Maxima grupė“, Chief Financial Officer
vitalij.rakovski@maximagrupe.eu

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN OR IN ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS ALSO NOT ADDRESSED TO ANY PERSON WHO IS A RETAIL CLIENT (AS DEFINED IN DIRECTIVE 2014/65/EU OF THE EUROPEAN PARLIAMENT AND OF THE COUNCIL OF 15 MAY 2014 ON MARKETS IN FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS AND AMENDING DIRECTIVE 2002/92/EC AND DIRECTIVE 2011/61/EC (RECAST)).


Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Maxima Grupė launches Commercial Paper Programme Maxima Grupė UAB, the company, controlling the largest food retail group in the Baltics, rated BB+ by S&P (outlook negative), has mandated Luminor as Sole Lead Manager to explore opportunities for commercial paper issuance. An inaugural offering …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Valneva and Pfizer Announce Initiation of Phase 2 Study for Lyme Disease Vaccine Candidate
Blockchain Foundry Announces CAD$10 Million Private Placement with Institutional Investors
Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Former Shell Oil Products US Executive David Bray to ...
Lee’s Pharmaceutical Announces its Anti-PD-L1 Antibody Socazolimab, Licensed From Sorrento ...
Roche provides update on Tecentriq US indication in prior-platinum treated metastatic bladder ...
Cara Therapeutics and Vifor Pharma announce U.S. FDA acceptance and Priority Review of NDA for ...
CytoDyn to Release CD12 Trial Detailed Results via Form 8-K After Investment Community Webcast, ...
Heineken N.V. announces CFO succession: Laurence Debroux to be succeeded by Harold van den Broek on 1 June 2021
Niu Technologies Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Bavarian Nordic Reports Encouraging Preclinical Data for COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Ahead of ...
Titel
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial Demonstrates Safety, a 24% Reduction in Mortality and Faster Hospital ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Private Placement
Vir Biotechnology and GSK Provide Update on NIH-Sponsored ACTIV-3 Trial Evaluating VIR-7831 in ...
Bitfarms Announces Purchase Agreement for 48,000 MicroBT Miners to Expand Hash Rate Capacity by ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces Grant of Stock Options
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
05.03.21
Rritual Superfoods Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering
05.03.21
Healthcare Chatbot Market to Reach US$ 967.7 Million by 2027, Globally |CAGR: 21.56%|UnivDatos Market Insights
05.03.21
Investors Await a Potential Rebound in Gold Production
05.03.21
Gold-Kupfer-Silber-Zink-Blei!: Adventus Mining bringt weiter fantastische Bohrergebnisse hervor - Nur die Börse honoriert es noch nicht...
04.03.21
Global Ship Lease Reports Results for the Fourth Quarter of 2020
04.03.21
Neobroker nextmarkets receives $30 million in Series B funding round
04.03.21
DGAP-News: Deutsche Effecten- und Wechsel- Beteiligungsgesellschaft AG: DEWB beteiligt sich an Neobroker nextmarkets (deutsch)
04.03.21
DGAP-News: DEWB: Neobroker nextmarkets receives $30 million in Series B funding round
04.03.21
DGAP-News: Deutsche Effecten- und Wechsel- Beteiligungsgesellschaft AG: DEWB beteiligt sich an Neobroker nextmarkets
04.03.21
Enzyre announces strategic partnership with Takeda to accelerate development of pioneering diagnostic technology platform for hemophilia patients

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
19.02.21
69
Blei/Zink/Silber-XXL-Resourcen : Hudbay minreals