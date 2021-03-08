SYDNEY, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading patient outcomes journal Patient Preference and Adherence has published a study that demonstrates significant improvement in treatment behaviors among patients with neovascular age-related macular degeneration (nAMD) who received personalized support in managing the practical and emotional impact of nAMD compared with those receiving usual care. Atlantis Healthcare, a global company specializing in the design and delivery of personalized support solutions to patients and caregivers living with chronic illness, operates the SmartSight program, which is sponsored and funded by Bayer Australia Ltd.

People living with nAMD experience a loss of central vision. As a result, many suffer significant psychological impact and a negative impact on quality of life including challenges with mobility, face recognition, day-to-day tasks, and self-care. Treatment can provide patient benefit, but to maintain improvements in vision, it is important that they continue treatment over time.

