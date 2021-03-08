Patients Win When Support Is Personalized New Study From Atlantis Healthcare Shows Treatment Persistence and Adherence Improved by 38%
SYDNEY, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading patient outcomes journal Patient Preference and Adherence has published a study that demonstrates significant improvement in treatment behaviors among patients with neovascular age-related macular degeneration (nAMD) who received personalized support in managing the practical and emotional impact of nAMD compared with those receiving usual care. Atlantis Healthcare, a global company specializing in the design and delivery of personalized support solutions to patients and caregivers living with chronic illness, operates the SmartSight program, which is sponsored and funded by Bayer Australia Ltd.
People living with nAMD experience a loss of central vision. As a result, many suffer significant psychological impact and a negative impact on quality of life including challenges with mobility,
face recognition, day-to-day tasks, and self-care. Treatment can provide patient benefit, but to maintain improvements in vision, it is important that they continue treatment over time.
The paper, entitled "Impact of a Patient Support Program on Patient Beliefs About Neovascular Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Persistence to Anti-Vascular Endothelial Growth Factor Therapy" examines how assessing each patient's beliefs about their treatment and illness can help predict their level of behavioral risk, and then guide the delivery of a personalized support program that improves health behaviors, including attending treatment appointments and staying on treatment as prescribed.1
The support program was launched in Australia in 2012, and patients received tailored information as well as nurse-led coaching calls on topics identified as most relevant according to each patient's profile. Data from enrolled patients was analyzed in comparison to an anonymized sample of nAMD patients in the Australian government's Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme dataset. Persistence on treatment at 24 months was significantly higher in patients on the personalized support program (88% vs 64%, p<0.05). This equates to 2 additional monthly injections completed over 24 months.
