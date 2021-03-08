 

EQS-News Philanthropic mission to end childhood pneumonia - Charles Monat Associates (CMA) marks 50th anniversary announcing partnership with global charity Save the Children

Philanthropic mission to end childhood pneumonia - Charles Monat Associates (CMA) marks 50th anniversary announcing partnership with global charity Save the Children

Philanthropic mission to end childhood pneumonia - Charles Monat Associates (CMA) marks 50th anniversary announcing partnership with global charity Save the Children

  • 5-year partnership will improve millions of lives through significant investments in healthcare, sanitation, clean water and other basic amenities
  • CMA and Save the Children will combine knowledge, expertise and resources to combat global health crisis starting in Indonesia, China and Bangladesh

Hong Kong - Media OutReach - 8 March 2021 - Charles Monat Associates (CMA), a global pioneer in providing wealth planning and life insurance solutions, today marked its 50th anniversary with the announcement of a philanthropic partnership with Save the Children, a leading humanitarian organization that champions the rights and interests of children worldwide, to end childhood pneumonia.

Established in 1971, CMA has become an industry leader preserving the wealth of more than 8,000 clients from 50 countries, and placed more than US$40 billion worth of solutions during this 50-year tenure. Inspired by the central tenant of its business - legacy planning - CMA has launched its philanthropic mission to create lasting, systemic change for generations to come. As part of this mission, CMA will work with Save the Children over the next five years to improve the lives of millions of children through significant investments in healthcare, sanitation, clean water, and other basic amenities.

Speaking on this landmark occasion, Yves Guélat, Group CEO of CMA, said: "For 50 years, Charles Monat Associates has been a trailblazer and trusted advisor in the wealth planning industry - a quiet achiever. But leaving a legacy is more than just wealth; it is the values you inspire in others to create meaningful change that can be passed down from generation to generation. This partnership is a significant milestone that is fuelled by a desire to elevate society and ensure its continuity. It is our commitment to drive true transformation and long-lasting change as we move forward with our 50-year legacy, which is why we're delighted to be working with Save the Children."

