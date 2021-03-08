GLOBAL WARMING SOLUTIONS INC OPENING NEW WORLDWIDE HEADQUARTERS DESIGNED FOR A SAFER WORKPLACE

Centrally located between Los Angeles, Orange County and San Diego, Temecula boasts a designation in California’s Innovation hub (IHub) and the San Diego Foreign Trade Zone. Rated one of the top 20 least expensive cities to do business in California by the Kosmont-Rose Institute, Temecula remains the ideal city for relocating, expanding, and developing new projects in Southern California.

Temecula, CA, March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Warming Solutions Inc., (OTC MARKETS: GWSO), worldwide developer of technologies that help mitigate Global Warming and its effect on the planet announced today the signing of a lease agreement for new central offices and R&D (Research and Development) space located in Temecula, CA.

“We are excited to establish a new corporate office for Global Warming Solutions,” said Vladimir Vasilenko, CEO of GWSO. “The new space better accommodates our growing team. We view the move as a company milestone, reflecting our success as a firm and validating our corporate and investment strategies. The consolidation of our headquarters has given us the opportunity to organize interacting departments together for improved collaboration. We also took this opportunity to update our labs and engineering spaces to improve development productivity. The openness and expansion of the facilities provides a unifying feel,” concluded Dr. Vasilenko.

The Company studied office design trends planning for a Post-COVID World, while envisioning a new normal, prioritizing additional space, sanitation, Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) together with flexibility to add employees, planning to return to the office environment.

GWSO Management reported that key office design changes include antimicrobial materials, cleaner and purer air filtration, temperature and infectious bioaerosol monitoring at entry points and inside the facility, desks spaced farther apart. The Company adopted the “six-feet- office” concept, developed by commercial real estate company Cushman & Wakefield which has helped 10,000 organizations in China move nearly 1 million people back to work after that country reopened its economy. GWSO relied on Cushman & Wakefield which manages 800 million sq. ft. of office buildings in China, along with World Health Organization data and the advice of medical specialists. Once completed, GWSO offices will be CDC and OSHA compliant.

Global Warming Solutions has chosen Kronos Advanced Technologies, Inc (OTC: KNOS) to design and install Kronos’ patented air purification systems with recent tests showing a 99.02% COVID-19 Virus Reduction Rate. Kronos will also implement smart proximity sensors enabling OSHA and CDC compliant covid-19 workplace by utilizing KRONOS’ Canario2b smart social distancing platform and deploy the ecosystem, solutions, and applications to monitor social distancing at GWSO’s Headquarters which will be included in all subsequent regional offices nationwide.

To learn more about Global Warming Solutions, Inc. Visit: http://www.gwsogroup.com

