 

GLOBAL WARMING SOLUTIONS INC OPENING NEW WORLDWIDE HEADQUARTERS DESIGNED FOR A SAFER WORKPLACE

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.03.2021, 09:15  |  84   |   |   

The New facility Nearly Doubles the Office and R&D Space Improving Collaboration and Boosting Productivity

Temecula, CA, March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Warming Solutions Inc., (OTC MARKETS: GWSO), worldwide developer of technologies that help mitigate Global Warming and its effect on the planet announced today the signing of a lease agreement for new central offices and R&D (Research and Development) space located in Temecula, CA.

Centrally located between Los Angeles, Orange County and San Diego, Temecula boasts a designation in California’s Innovation hub (IHub) and the San Diego Foreign Trade Zone.  Rated one of the top 20 least expensive cities to do business in California by the Kosmont-Rose Institute, Temecula remains the ideal city for relocating, expanding, and developing new projects in Southern California.

“We are excited to establish a new corporate office for Global Warming Solutions,” said Vladimir Vasilenko, CEO of GWSO.  “The new space better accommodates our growing team.  We view the move as a company milestone, reflecting our success as a firm and validating our corporate and investment strategies. The consolidation of our headquarters has given us the opportunity to organize interacting departments together for improved collaboration. We also took this opportunity to update our labs and engineering spaces to improve development productivity. The openness and expansion of the facilities provides a unifying feel,” concluded Dr. Vasilenko.

The Company studied office design trends planning for a Post-COVID World, while envisioning a new normal, prioritizing additional space, sanitation, Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) together with flexibility to add employees, planning to return to the office environment.

GWSO Management reported that key office design changes include antimicrobial materials, cleaner and purer air filtration, temperature and infectious bioaerosol monitoring at entry points and inside the facility, desks spaced farther apart. The Company adopted the “six-feet- office” concept, developed by commercial real estate company Cushman & Wakefield which has helped 10,000 organizations in China move nearly 1 million people back to work after that country reopened its economy. GWSO relied on Cushman & Wakefield which manages 800 million sq. ft. of office buildings in China, along with World Health Organization data and the advice of medical specialists.  Once completed, GWSO offices will be CDC and OSHA compliant.

Global Warming Solutions has chosen Kronos Advanced Technologies, Inc (OTC: KNOS) to design and install Kronos’ patented air purification systems with recent tests showing a 99.02% COVID-19 Virus Reduction Rate. Kronos will also implement smart proximity sensors enabling OSHA and CDC compliant covid-19 workplace by utilizing KRONOS’ Canario2b smart social distancing platform and deploy the ecosystem, solutions, and applications to monitor social distancing at GWSO’s Headquarters which will be included in all subsequent regional offices nationwide.

To learn more about Global Warming Solutions, Inc. Visit: http://www.gwsogroup.com

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may include predictions, estimates or other information that might be considered forward-looking within the meaning of applicable securities laws. While these forward-looking statements represent the Company’s current judgments, they are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect the opinions of the Company’s management only as of the date of this release. Please keep in mind that the Company is not obligating itself to revise or publicly release the results of any revision to these forward-looking statements in light of new information or future events. When used herein, words such as: potential, expect, look forward, believe, dedicated, building, or variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in any forward-looking statements made by the Company herein are often discussed in filings the Company makes with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) available at www.sec.gov and on the Company’s website at https://www.gwsogroup.com.

Contact:

Vladimir Vasilenko
CEO
Global Warming Solutions, Inc.
Vladimir@gwsogroup.com




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

GLOBAL WARMING SOLUTIONS INC OPENING NEW WORLDWIDE HEADQUARTERS DESIGNED FOR A SAFER WORKPLACE The New facility Nearly Doubles the Office and R&D Space Improving Collaboration and Boosting ProductivityTemecula, CA, March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Global Warming Solutions Inc., (OTC MARKETS: GWSO), worldwide developer of technologies that …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Valneva and Pfizer Announce Initiation of Phase 2 Study for Lyme Disease Vaccine Candidate
Blockchain Foundry Announces CAD$10 Million Private Placement with Institutional Investors
Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Former Shell Oil Products US Executive David Bray to ...
Lee’s Pharmaceutical Announces its Anti-PD-L1 Antibody Socazolimab, Licensed From Sorrento ...
Roche provides update on Tecentriq US indication in prior-platinum treated metastatic bladder ...
CytoDyn to Release CD12 Trial Detailed Results via Form 8-K After Investment Community Webcast, ...
Cara Therapeutics and Vifor Pharma announce U.S. FDA acceptance and Priority Review of NDA for ...
Heineken N.V. announces CFO succession: Laurence Debroux to be succeeded by Harold van den Broek on 1 June 2021
Niu Technologies Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Bavarian Nordic Reports Encouraging Preclinical Data for COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Ahead of ...
Titel
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial Demonstrates Safety, a 24% Reduction in Mortality and Faster Hospital ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Private Placement
Vir Biotechnology and GSK Provide Update on NIH-Sponsored ACTIV-3 Trial Evaluating VIR-7831 in ...
Bitfarms Announces Purchase Agreement for 48,000 MicroBT Miners to Expand Hash Rate Capacity by ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces Grant of Stock Options
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...