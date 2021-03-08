Bank Norwegian AS rated BBB (stable outlook) by Standard & Poor`s, has mandated SpareBank 1 Markets and Swedbank to arrange an investor presentation on 9 March 2021 at 10.00 CET, where one or more senior preferred bond issues in NOK and/or SEK with tenors up to 4 year may follow. Bond issues with call options will be considered.

In conjunction with the potential bond issues, the company will consider buybacks of BANKN22 (ISIN: NO0010848583) maturing 29 September 2021 and BANKN23 (ISIN: NO0010848591) maturing 29 March 2022.

