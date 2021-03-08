 

Doubleview Gold Corp. Cobalt Confirmed Recoverable in Preliminary Metallurgy Tests

Nachrichtenquelle: IRW Press
08.03.2021, 09:18  |  105   |   |   

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 8, 2021 / Doubleview Gold Corp. ("Doubleview"), ("Company") (TSXV:DBG) (OTC PINK: DBLVF) (FRANKFURT: 1D4) is pleased to announce positive results from its metallurgical test program for Cobalt, Copper and Gold is confirmed and follow-up tests are currently continuing at Sepro Laboratories. The current test program has been designed to determine the recoverability of Cobalt in Lisle deposit in addition to Copper and Gold. (Refer to Company's news release dated July the 3rd, 2020).

 

Initial flotation rougher tests of gravity separation tails have shown that Cobalt can be "recovered" to a pyrite concentrate. Subsequent tests, which will include regrinding and cleaning, are aimed at improving selectivity as well as recoveries and producing a high-gold copper concentrate and a high-cobalt pyrite concentrate. This work will be completed in the forthcoming weeks and results will be announced.

 

The potential for the recovery of additional metallic elements including Palladium and Nickel is currently being evaluated and may be included in the test program after technical review.

The test work program is led by EUR ING Andrew Carter B.Sc. CEng. MIMMM, MSAIMM SME, Technical Director of Coffey. Metallurgical extraction studies of the HAT Gold Rich Copper Porphyry Project drill core samples will allow preliminary metallurgical characterization of mineralization and evaluate the metallic content recoverability.

 

Coffey and Tetra Tech provide metallurgical consulting services to the battery and technologies metals sectors including copper, cobalt, nickel, manganese, vanadium, lithium and graphite.

 

2020 Assay results:

Company is currently awaiting the assays from its late 2020 drilling program. Assay results will be announced immediately following verification and interpretation. Data will be added to the Hat Project database and used in planning the 2021 field program.

 

Qualified Persons:

EUR ING Andrew Carter B.Sc. CEng. MIMMM, MSAIMM SME of Coffey, Tetra Tech consulting is Doubleview's Qualified Person with respect to the Hat Project Metallurgical Studies as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, and has reviewed and approved the technical contents of this news release. He is independent of Doubleview.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Doubleview Gold Corp. Cobalt Confirmed Recoverable in Preliminary Metallurgy Tests VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 8, 2021 / Doubleview Gold Corp. ("Doubleview"), ("Company") (TSXV:DBG) (OTC PINK: DBLVF) (FRANKFURT: 1D4) is pleased to announce positive results from its metallurgical test program for Cobalt, Copper and Gold is …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
NeutriSci: Tabletz LLC. erhält HS-Zollklassifizierung in Japan
Doubleview Gold Corp.: Cobalt Confirmed Recoverable in Preliminary Metallurgy Tests
Huntsman schließt Bohrungen der Phase I auf dem Nickel-Sulfid-Projekt Canegrass in Westaustralien ...
Commerce Resources Corp. übergibt hochgradiges Monazitkonzentrat mit einem Seltenerdoxidanteil von ...
High Tide eröffnet neues Canna Cabana-Geschäftslokal im Stadtteil Beltline in Calgary
Manning Ventures ernennt Neil McCallum zum Sonderberater des Unternehmens
Titel
Halo Collective meldet aktuelle Informationen zu Bophelo Bioscience
Modern Plant Based Foods kündigt Produkteinführung mit dem weltgrößten ...
BevCanna stellt Prognose für strategische Entwicklung von globalem Gesundheits- und ...
Sernova meldet erfolgreichen Abschluss der garantierten Kapitalerhöhung in Höhe von 23 Mio. CAD, ...
Benchmark durchteuft bei Bohrungen einen 186,00 Meter breiten Abschnitt mit 1,66 g/t ...
Relay übernimmt IoT Cybersecurity-Firma Cybeats Technologies, stärkt damit die Bereitstellung ...
NetCents Technology meldet Transaktionsvolumen von über 6.700.000 $ im Februar
Benchmark priorisiert neue Gold-Silber-Explorationsziele für Bohrprogramm 2021
Plant&Co bietet YamChops Franchisemöglichkeiten in ganz Nordamerika
Modern Plant Based Foods: Vertrieb nun auch über Birkby Food Service Ltd., eines der größten Vertriebsunternehmen ...
Titel
BevCanna schließt nächsten Schritt der richtungsweisenden Akquisition der Naturo Group ab
Rasantes Wachstum von Halo Collective in Oregon im Jahr 2020 - Umsatz von $ 27 Millionen allein ...(2) 
BevCanna meldet Erhalt von Standard-Verarbeitungslizenz von Health Canada
Routemaster Capital Inc. gibt Namensänderung in DeFi Technologies Inc. und Ergebnisse der ...
Relay Medical berichtet: Glow LifeTech sichert sich exklusive nordamerikanische Rechte an ArtemiC nach erfolgreicher ...
Halo Collective meldet aktuelle Informationen zu Bophelo Bioscience
Core One Labs hebt die wichtigsten Punkte der internationalen Tele-Investorenkonferenz hervor
Aspermont präsentiert sein Finanzergebnis für das 1. Quartal des Wirtschaftsjahres bis zum 30. ...
Relay Medical kündigt Beteiligung an der RTO-Finanzierung von Glow LifeTech an
BevCanna schließt bahnbrechende Übernahme von Naturo Group ab
Titel
Marc Davis berichtet: Vergleich von COVID-19-Testkits: Sona vs. XPhyto
Marc Davis berichtet: Warum XPhyto alle anderen outperformt
Oettinger Brauerei unterzeichnet exklusive Vereinbarung mit XPhyto für cannabishaltige Getränke
XPhyto Therapeutics feiert Durchbruch bei PCR-Tests
Benchmark meldet Abschluss der ersten Tranche seines überzeichneten Angebots von Hard ...
Modern Meat meldet Neuigkeiten aus dem Unternehmen (329) 
NetCents Technology kündigt tägliche Zahlungsabwicklung für Händler an
NetCents Technology engagiert Investment Bank
Halo Labs Inc. ändert Namen in Halo Collective
WPD Pharmaceuticals: Aktiver Wirkstoff in lizenziertem Arzneimittelkandidaten reduziert Replikation des Coronavirus in ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.02.21
Doubleview Gold Corp.: Drill Hole H035 Extends Lisle Deposit: Intersected 1.00 g/t Gold EQ (0.73% Copper EQ) over 97.9m

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
08.12.20
19
Doubleview Gold enormes Potential mit gigantischem Gold-Kupfer Porphyr System