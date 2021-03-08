Sanoma considers issuance of a new bond

 

Sanoma Corporation, Inside Information, 8 March 2021 at 10:30 EET


Sanoma Corporation (”Sanoma”) considers the issuance of new euro-denominated fixed rate notes (the “Notes”). The issuance of the Notes may take place in the near future subject to market conditions. Sanoma would use the proceeds from the contemplated issue of the Notes to repay its EUR 200 million bridge loan drawn in connection with the acquisition of Santillana Spain.

Nordea Bank Abp and OP Corporate Bank plc have been appointed to act as joint lead managers in the potential issue of the Notes.

Additional information

Kaisa Uurasmaa, Head of Investor Relations and Sustainability, tel. +358 40 5605601

Important Information

About Sanoma

Sanoma is an innovative and agile learning and media company impacting the lives of millions every day.

Our learning products and services enable teachers to develop the talents of every child to reach their full potential. We offer printed and digital learning content as well as digital learning and teaching platforms for primary, secondary and vocational education, and want to grow our business across Europe.

Our Finnish media provide independent journalism and engaging entertainment also for generations to come. Our unique cross-media position offers the widest reach and tailored marketing solutions for our business partners.

Today, we operate in eleven European countries and employ close to 5,000 professionals. In 2020, our net sales amounted to approx. 1.1bn€ and our operational EBIT margin excl. PPA was 14.7%. Sanoma shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. More information is available at www.sanoma.com.




Disclaimer

