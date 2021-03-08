 

Elekta wins lawsuit against Livian GmbH

STOCKHOLM, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Elekta (EKTA-B.ST) announced today that the London Court of International Arbitration (LCIA) has awarded in favor of Elekta in a dispute with Livian GmbH (formerly humediQ GmbH).

The arbitration, reported in the latest interim report (Q3 2020/21), is now finally settled whereby all claims against Elekta group companies are rejected in full.

