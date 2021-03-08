XPeng Launches 3,000+ Km Navigation-assisted Autonomous Driving Expedition

XPeng Inc. (“XPeng” or the “Company”, NYSE: XPEV), a leading Chinese smart electric vehicle (“Smart EV”) company, today announced the launch of a long-distance navigation-assisted autonomous driving expedition from March 19 to 26, 2021, covering a total distance of 3,675 km across six provinces in China.

The performance of XPeng’s newly released autonomous driving assistance function - Navigation Guided Pilot (NGP) - will be fully tested in 3,145 km of highway driving, starting from Guangzhou, all the way north to Beijing.

The Xpeng P7 Premium version, equipped with XPILOT 3.0 which supports the NGP function, will be driven by members of the media and third parties during the 7-day drive expedition, the longest driving challenge to date for an autonomous driving assistance function in mass-produced models in China.

The total distance of 3,675 km consists of about 3,145 km of highways, where the key functionalities and reliability of the NGP, including automatic highway ramp entering and exiting, automatic switching of highways and optimization of lane choices, automatic lane changing, overtaking and speed limit adjustment, will be fully tested by the press and third parties. The frequency of human driver intervention, and the success rate for the functions listed above, are among the key indicators to be tested in these sophisticated driving scenarios on China’s highways.

Over the course of 7 days, the fleet of P7s will drive across 10 cities in China in six provinces, starting from Guangzhou, to Shantou, Quanzhou, Wenzhou, Hangzhou, Shanghai, Nanjing, Qingdao, Jinan, finishing in Beijing.

The professional team of media representatives and third party experts will choose different highway routes based on their preferences, to cover a wide range of driving scenarios.

NGP provides navigation assisted autonomous driving from point A to B, based on the navigation route set by the driver, and is available on highways covered by high-precision maps in China. Since the NGP’s launch on 26 Jan this year, over 1 million km mileage has been driven under the NGP by XPeng P7 users in China.

About XPeng

XPeng Inc. is a leading Chinese smart electric vehicle company that designs, develops, manufactures, and markets Smart EVs that appeal to the large and growing base of technology-savvy middle-class consumers in China. Its mission is to drive Smart EV transformation with technology and data, shaping the mobility experience of the future. In order to optimize its customers’ mobility experience, XPeng develops in-house its full-stack autonomous driving technology and in-car intelligent operating system, as well as core vehicle systems including powertrain and the electrification/electronic architecture. XPeng is headquartered in Guangzhou, China, with offices in Beijing, Shanghai, Silicon Valley, and San Diego. The Company’s Smart EVs are manufactured at plants in Zhaoqing and Zhengzhou, located in Guangdong and Henan provinces, respectively. For more information, please visit https://en.xiaopeng.com.

