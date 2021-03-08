 

Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

Company Announcement

COPENHAGEN, Denmark; March 08, 2021 – Genmab A/S (Nasdaq: GMAB). On February 23, 2021 Genmab announced the initiation of a share buy-back program to mitigate dilution from warrant exercises and to honor our commitments under our Restricted Stock Units program.

The share buy-back program is expected to be completed no later than June 30, 2021 and comprises up to 200,000 shares.

The following transactions were executed under the program from March 1, 2021 to March 5, 2021:

  No. of shares Average price (DKK) Total value (DKK)
Accumulated through last announcement 10,000   21,414,905
March 1, 2021 3,000 2,157.79 6,437,370
March 2, 2021 3,000 2,125.82 6,377,460
March 3, 2021
March 4, 2021 		4,000
4,000 		2,031.90
1,967.93 		8,127,600
7,871,720
March 5, 2021 3,000 1,951.72 5,855,160
Total 17,000   34,705,310
Accumulated under the program 27,000   56,120,215

Details of each transaction are included as an appendix to this announcement.

Following these transactions, Genmab holds 129,977 shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 0.20% of the total share capital and voting rights.

The share buy-back program is undertaken in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (‘MAR’) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the “Safe Harbour Regulation.” Further details on the terms of the share buy-back program can be found in our company announcement no. 11 dated February 23, 2021.

About Genmab
Genmab is an international biotechnology company with a core purpose to improve the lives of patients with cancer. Founded in 1999, Genmab is the creator of multiple approved antibody therapeutics that are marketed by its partners. The company aims to create, develop and commercialize differentiated therapies by leveraging next-generation antibody technologies, expertise in antibody biology, translational research and data sciences and strategic partnerships. To create novel therapies, Genmab utilizes its next-generation antibody technologies, which are the result of its collaborative company culture and a deep passion for innovation. Genmab’s proprietary pipeline consists of modified antibody candidates, including bispecific T-cell engagers and next-generation immune checkpoint modulators, effector function enhanced antibodies and antibody-drug conjugates. The company is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark with locations in Utrecht, the Netherlands, Princeton, New Jersey, U.S. and Tokyo, Japan. For more information, please visit Genmab.com.

