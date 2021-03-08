 

Novogene Europe Launches Clinical Sequencing Services for its European Customers

Cambridge, England (ots/PRNewswire) - Novogene Europe, a leading provider of
genomic services and solutions, has announced the launch of a Clinical Service
to provide its European customers with next-generation sequencing (NGS) services
and solutions for their clinical samples.

The Clinical Service (https://en.novogene.com/clinical-diagnostics/clinical-whol
e-exome-sequencing/clinical-whole-exome-sequencing-clia-cap/) has launched after
Novogene's Cambridge Sequencing Centre was awarded IS0/IEC 17025 accreditation,
the highest recognised quality standard in the world for calibrating and testing
laboratories. Accreditation means the lab consistently produces precise and
accurate test data and has implemented a rigorous quality management system.

The Cambridge Sequencing Centre ISO/IEC 17025 accreditation follows on from CLIA
accreditation for the California Clinical Laboratory in the USA, and CAP
accreditation, received in 2017, for the Tianjin Medical Lab in China.

"ISO/IEC 17025 accreditation enables us to expand our European sequencing to
include high-quality clinical services," said Dr Aina Pi Roig, Technical Support
Supervisor for Clinical Services at Novogene Europe. "Our goal is to become the
trusted partner for scientific researchers and genetic testing suppliers through
our best-in-class sequencing solutions, great customer service and expert
scientific team."

"We're really proud of all the work the Cambridge Sequencing Centre team put in
to achieve the ISO/IEC 17025 accreditation. It is testament to the precision and
standardisation of our experimental procedures and bioinformatics analysis,"
added Tingting Zhou, General Manager, Novogene Europe. "Offering clinical
services opens up a range of new solutions for our customers and really helps us
in our mission to advance genomics and improve life."

About Novogene

Novogene is a leading provider of genomic services and solutions with cutting
edge NGS and bioinformatics expertise. With one of the largest sequencing
capacities in the world, we utilise our deep scientific knowledge, first-class
customer service and unsurpassed data quality to help clients realise their
research goals in the rapidly evolving world of genomics.

With over 2,000 employees, multiple locations around the world, 32 NGS related
patents and over 580 publications in top tier journals such as Nature and
Science, we have rapidly become a world-leader in NGS services.

Our Sequencing Centre on the Cambridge Science Park offers our customers an
unrivalled NGS service with a quick turn-around, exceptional data quality and
expert PhD level advice and support throughout your project.

To find out more about Novogene Europe's Clinical services please visit
en.novogene.com or contact marketing@novogene-europe.com, +44-1223-628-750

