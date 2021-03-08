Novogene Europe Launches Clinical Sequencing Services for its European Customers

Cambridge, England (ots/PRNewswire) - Novogene Europe, a leading provider of

The Cambridge Sequencing Centre ISO/IEC 17025 accreditation follows on from CLIAaccreditation for the California Clinical Laboratory in the USA, and CAPaccreditation, received in 2017, for the Tianjin Medical Lab in China."ISO/IEC 17025 accreditation enables us to expand our European sequencing toinclude high-quality clinical services," said Dr Aina Pi Roig, Technical SupportSupervisor for Clinical Services at Novogene Europe. "Our goal is to become thetrusted partner for scientific researchers and genetic testing suppliers throughour best-in-class sequencing solutions, great customer service and expertscientific team.""We're really proud of all the work the Cambridge Sequencing Centre team put into achieve the ISO/IEC 17025 accreditation. It is testament to the precision andstandardisation of our experimental procedures and bioinformatics analysis,"added Tingting Zhou, General Manager, Novogene Europe. "Offering clinicalservices opens up a range of new solutions for our customers and really helps usin our mission to advance genomics and improve life."About NovogeneNovogene is a leading provider of genomic services and solutions with cuttingedge NGS and bioinformatics expertise. With one of the largest sequencingcapacities in the world, we utilise our deep scientific knowledge, first-classcustomer service and unsurpassed data quality to help clients realise theirresearch goals in the rapidly evolving world of genomics.With over 2,000 employees, multiple locations around the world, 32 NGS relatedpatents and over 580 publications in top tier journals such as Nature andScience, we have rapidly become a world-leader in NGS services.Our Sequencing Centre on the Cambridge Science Park offers our customers anunrivalled NGS service with a quick turn-around, exceptional data quality andexpert PhD level advice and support throughout your project.