Firmenich Leads on Equality in the Workplace, Reaching Next Level of Global EDGE Certification

GENEVA, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Firmenich, the world's largest privately-owned fragrance and taste company, today became the first company in the world to successfully upgrade its global EDGE Certification for gender equality in the workplace to the next level: "Move" status. Recognizing the Group's ever more inclusive culture, the leading business certification standard for gender equality awarded Firmenich Move status for its progress in expanding diverse representation at all levels and a strong sense of belonging among its diverse workforce. Firmenich continues to lead in workplace equality, having been the 7 th company in the world and the first in its industry to achieve global certification in 2018 at Assess level.

"I am very proud that Firmenich is one of only two companies that have achieved Global EDGE MOVE certification, raising the bar for gender equality under EDGE's demanding benchmarks for continuous improvement," said Gilbert Ghostine, CEO Firmenich. "EDGE recognizes our concrete achievements in embedding equality worldwide, as an employer of choice and a trusted and reliable partner for our customers. I am particularly pleased that we set the standard at the very top of the organization with gender parity on our world-class executive team."

"The remarkable leap forward Firmenich has made in two years at the global level from the first level to the second level of EDGE Certification, EDGE Move, demonstrates that intentional, prioritized and measured actions undeniably accelerate progress towards gender balance, diversity and inclusion," said Aniela Unguresan, Co-founder of EDGE Certified Foundation. "Specifically, Firmenich's global EDGE Move certification illustrates the company's progress in terms of gender representation and proactive management of pay equity across its main countries of operation."

"Firmenich continues to set the standard for excellence as the best place to work in our industry. Since our first global EDGE certification in 2018, we have achieved significant milestones, from no gender pay gap worldwide to systematically implementing diverse talent pools," said Mieke Van de Capelle, Chief Human Resources Officer at Firmenich. "While I am very proud of our achievements, we are focusing on new frontiers with targeted action that goes beyond gender. It's about embracing the power of inclusion of minority groups, securing effective representation and engagement of people with different abilities, ethnic and socio-economic backgrounds and sexual orientation."