 

EnBW and x+bricks enter into partnership to further expand charging infrastructure for grocery-retailers

More than 100 new locations will become equipped with High Power Charging infrastructure // Charging electric vehicles while shopping becomes an important factor for properties
 

Karlsruhe/Luxembourg. Drivers of electric cars will soon be able to charge their vehicles at even more shopping locations. EnBW is exclusively equipping properties of x+bricks with High Power Charging (HPC) infrastructure. x+bricks specializes in operating commercial food-anchored properties, such as supermarkets, throughout Germany. Based on the cooperation, the grocery retailers' customers receive 100 percent green energy at EnBW charging locations and are able to charge energy for a range of 100 kilometers in just five minutes - depending on the vehicle configuration. At all charging locations in the EnBW "HyperNetz", e-car drivers pay a standardized, transparent price per kilowatt hour.
 

Retailers as important location partners for EnBW
 

Timo Sillober, Chief Sales & Operations Officer at EnBW, knows that retailers play a key role in boosting electromobility: "Charging must be easy to integrate into everyday life. That is why we are building charging infrastructure in places where customers spend time anyway - and that is especially the case with retailers." To this end, EnBW relies on strong cooperation partners such as x+bricks, that owns attractive grocery-anchored properties throughout Germany. "Our cooperation with x+bricks is a win-win for everyone: the property owners, the grocery-retailers, and, above all, the customers. They can charge their electric vehicles easily and conveniently while shopping and therefore choose locations that offer such opportunities", Sillober continues.
 

"As a future-oriented platform for grocery-anchored properties, sustainability plays an important role in the operation of our properties. Most of our portfolio consists of highly frequented grocery stores. The charging infrastructure at the parking lots of our properties increases the attractiveness for consumers and thus for our tenants enormously. Compared to other providers, this provides our partners in the grocery sector with a sustainable locational advantage. Ultimately, we create added value for our tenants, their customers, and the environment", says Sascha Wilhelm, CEO of the x+bricks Group.

