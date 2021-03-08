 

DGAP-News Fifteenth Annual BIO-Europe Spring Digital to bring together 2,500 life science leaders

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
08.03.2021, 10:00  |  104   |   |   

DGAP-News: EBD Group / Key word(s): Conference
Fifteenth Annual BIO-Europe Spring Digital to bring together 2,500 life science leaders

08.03.2021 / 10:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Fifteenth Annual BIO-Europe Spring Digital to bring together 2,500 life science leaders

Munich, Germany - March 08, 2021: The 15th annual BIO-Europe Spring global life sciences partnering event will be held March 22-25, 2021 in a fully digital format. Partnering is in full swing, on its third week, and on-demand company presentations, program sessions, and sponsor as well as showcase company content are already available allowing engagement without interrupting busy partnering schedules during the main event week.

The opening keynote plenary discussion "In the thick of it: Navigating beyond vaccine discovery" on Monday, March 22, will feature speakers Marianne De Backer, Executive VP, Head of Strategy, Business Development & Licensing and Executive Committee Member at Bayer AG, Francesco De Rubertis, Partner at Medicxi Pharmaceuticals, Monika Vnuk, VP Business Development at Pfizer; and moderator Eleanor Malone, Editor in Chief, Commercial Insights, Informa Pharma Intelligence.

Tuesday features a live Q&A networking session with Michael Engsig, CEO at Vaccibody and Don O'Sullivan, Head of Oncology, Pharma Partnering at Roche Business.

On Wednesday, the well-established bi-annual "Day in the life of an experienced dealmaker" panel discussion will again highlight and discuss current deals with the speakers Anton Gueth, Managing Director at EVOLUTION Life Science Partners, Evonne Sepsis, Founder and Managing Director at ESC Advisors, John Hamer, Managing Partner at DCVC Bio, Genghis Lloyd-Harris, Partner at Abingworth and Jay Stamatis, VP Business Development and Acquisitions at Abbvie.

Additionally, high-level executives from pharma, biotech, and the investment sector are confirmed to participate in panels and discussions covering a wide range of topics including fostering diversity within biotech leadership, oncology, rare diseases, manufacturing in the pandemic, clinical trial developments, and AI and machine learning in healthcare.

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Fifteenth Annual BIO-Europe Spring Digital to bring together 2,500 life science leaders DGAP-News: EBD Group / Key word(s): Conference Fifteenth Annual BIO-Europe Spring Digital to bring together 2,500 life science leaders 08.03.2021 / 10:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Fifteenth Annual …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
EQS-Adhoc: Media Release
DGAP-Adhoc: MBB SE Tochter FRIEDRICH VORWERK plant Börsengang zur Beschleunigung des Wachstums im ...
DGAP-News: DIC Asset AG verkauft erfolgreich Hotel-Immobilie 'Villa Kennedy' in Frankfurt
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital gibt Berufung von David Bray, einer ehemaligen ...
DGAP-News: CECONOMY AG: Management and Supervisory Board confirm personnel changes: Ferran Reverter Planet ...
DGAP-DD: ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: MBB SE subsidiary FRIEDRICH VORWERK plans Initial Public Offering (IPO) to accelerate growth in the ...
DGAP-News: Advanced Blockchain AG Has Partnered with Rarestone Capital for the Development and Incubation of ...
Lloyd Fonds AG: Goldener Bulle für zwei Publikumsfonds
EQS-Adhoc: Planning and construction of Fortezza-Ponte Gardena railway
Titel
DGAP-News: SPEAKEASYS STRATEGIE HOCHWERTIGER PRODUKTE MIT HOHER GEWINNSPANNE BEWÄHRT SICH MIT SEINEM VERKAUF ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Joh. Friedrich Behrens AG: Konkretes Kaufangebot eines ausländischen Investors im Rahmen des M&A ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Global Fashion Group S.A.: launches an offering of approx. EUR 375 million Convertible Bonds due ...
DGAP-News: XPhyto Therapeutics Corp.: XPhyto Completes Corporate Rebranding and Launches New Website
DGAP-News: Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Bee Vectoring Technologies gibt strategische ...
FinLab AG: FinLab Beteiligung nextmarkets AG erhält USD 30 Mio. in Series B-Finanzierungsrunde
DGAP-DD: Deutsche Bank AG deutsch
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap applaudiert kalifornischer Stadt für das Verbot neuer ...
DGAP-DD: Global Fashion Group S.A. english
DGAP-News: Schaeffler AG: Schaeffler schließt Geschäftsjahr 2020 mit starkem vierten Quartal ab
Titel
DGAP-News: EcoGraf schließt für schnelleren Bau einer australischen Anlage für Batterieanodenmaterial ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : SIHNV RESOLVES TO FILE APPLICATION FOR SUSPENSION OF ...
DGAP-News: EcoGraf beginnt mit Planungsarbeiten für Bau einer neuen Verarbeitungsanlage
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - AGREEMENT WITH DELOITTE AND ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE OPENED FOR SIHNV
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF A s155 PROPOSAL
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - UPDATE ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: UMT AG startet Neuausrichtung zum wertorientierten „TechnologieHaus' und übernimmt die ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF A s155 PROPOSAL
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein