bet-at-home.com AG: group company figures for 2020 (01.01.2020 until 31.12.2020)



08.03.2021

Revenue development in financial year 2020:

The negative revenue impact of the COVID-19 pandemic was clearly noticeable within the bet-at-home.com AG Group with the cancellation or postponement of many leagues and sporting events from mid-March 2020. The gradual resumption of operations, particularly in the national European soccer leagues and international competitions, had a positive impact on the summer months, which are usually relatively weak in terms of revenue, although it was not possible to fully compensate the revenue lost in spring. Irrespective of this, the online gaming segment including casino and live casino was not negatively affected by the pandemic. However, the legal liberalization steps in Germany led to restrictions in the online gaming segment, which had a negative impact on online casino revenues in the core market of Germany. Overall, gross betting and gaming revenue in financial year 2020 amounts to EUR 126.9 million (FY 2019: EUR 143.3 million).



Earnings development in financial year 2020:

At EUR 30.5 million, marketing investments in the financial year 2020 are lower than in the same period of the previous year (FY 2019: EUR 39.8 million). This is mainly due to the postponement of the European Football Championship to 2021 and also to the cancellation and postponement of many sporting events in whose environment advertising activities were planned.

In the financial year 2020, EBITDA of EUR 30.9 million is lower than in the same period of the previous year (FY 2019: EUR 35.2 million). However, the initial EBITDA guidance of EUR 23 million to EUR 27 million for the financial year 2020 was thus significantly exceeded.



Stable asset and capital structure as of December 31, 2020:

As a result of the positive earnings contribution in financial year 2020 and despite the equity-reducing distribution of a dividend in July 2020 in the amount of EUR 14.0 million - i.e. EUR 2.00 per share - consolidated equity increased to a total of EUR 50.9 million as of December 31, 2020 (December 31, 2019: EUR 41.6 million). The consolidated equity ratio thus amounts to 53.5% (December 31, 2019: 43.7%).