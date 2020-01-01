 

DGAP-News bet-at-home.com AG: group company figures for 2020 (01.01.2020 until 31.12.2020)

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
08.03.2021, 10:00  |  73   |   |   

DGAP-News: bet-at-home.com AG / Key word(s): Annual Results/Dividend
bet-at-home.com AG: group company figures for 2020 (01.01.2020 until 31.12.2020)

08.03.2021 / 10:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Revenue development in financial year 2020:
The negative revenue impact of the COVID-19 pandemic was clearly noticeable within the bet-at-home.com AG Group with the cancellation or postponement of many leagues and sporting events from mid-March 2020. The gradual resumption of operations, particularly in the national European soccer leagues and international competitions, had a positive impact on the summer months, which are usually relatively weak in terms of revenue, although it was not possible to fully compensate the revenue lost in spring. Irrespective of this, the online gaming segment including casino and live casino was not negatively affected by the pandemic. However, the legal liberalization steps in Germany led to restrictions in the online gaming segment, which had a negative impact on online casino revenues in the core market of Germany. Overall, gross betting and gaming revenue in financial year 2020 amounts to EUR 126.9 million (FY 2019: EUR 143.3 million).
 

Earnings development in financial year 2020:
At EUR 30.5 million, marketing investments in the financial year 2020 are lower than in the same period of the previous year (FY 2019: EUR 39.8 million). This is mainly due to the postponement of the European Football Championship to 2021 and also to the cancellation and postponement of many sporting events in whose environment advertising activities were planned.

In the financial year 2020, EBITDA of EUR 30.9 million is lower than in the same period of the previous year (FY 2019: EUR 35.2 million). However, the initial EBITDA guidance of EUR 23 million to EUR 27 million for the financial year 2020 was thus significantly exceeded.


Stable asset and capital structure as of December 31, 2020:
As a result of the positive earnings contribution in financial year 2020 and despite the equity-reducing distribution of a dividend in July 2020 in the amount of EUR 14.0 million - i.e. EUR 2.00 per share - consolidated equity increased to a total of EUR 50.9 million as of December 31, 2020 (December 31, 2019: EUR 41.6 million). The consolidated equity ratio thus amounts to 53.5% (December 31, 2019: 43.7%).

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News bet-at-home.com AG: group company figures for 2020 (01.01.2020 until 31.12.2020) DGAP-News: bet-at-home.com AG / Key word(s): Annual Results/Dividend bet-at-home.com AG: group company figures for 2020 (01.01.2020 until 31.12.2020) 08.03.2021 / 10:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
EQS-Adhoc: Media Release
DGAP-Adhoc: MBB SE Tochter FRIEDRICH VORWERK plant Börsengang zur Beschleunigung des Wachstums im ...
DGAP-News: DIC Asset AG verkauft erfolgreich Hotel-Immobilie 'Villa Kennedy' in Frankfurt
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital gibt Berufung von David Bray, einer ehemaligen ...
DGAP-News: CECONOMY AG: Management and Supervisory Board confirm personnel changes: Ferran Reverter Planet ...
DGAP-DD: ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: MBB SE subsidiary FRIEDRICH VORWERK plans Initial Public Offering (IPO) to accelerate growth in the ...
DGAP-News: Advanced Blockchain AG Has Partnered with Rarestone Capital for the Development and Incubation of ...
Lloyd Fonds AG: Goldener Bulle für zwei Publikumsfonds
EQS-Adhoc: Planning and construction of Fortezza-Ponte Gardena railway
Titel
DGAP-News: SPEAKEASYS STRATEGIE HOCHWERTIGER PRODUKTE MIT HOHER GEWINNSPANNE BEWÄHRT SICH MIT SEINEM VERKAUF ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Joh. Friedrich Behrens AG: Konkretes Kaufangebot eines ausländischen Investors im Rahmen des M&A ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Global Fashion Group S.A.: launches an offering of approx. EUR 375 million Convertible Bonds due ...
DGAP-News: XPhyto Therapeutics Corp.: XPhyto Completes Corporate Rebranding and Launches New Website
DGAP-News: Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Bee Vectoring Technologies gibt strategische ...
FinLab AG: FinLab Beteiligung nextmarkets AG erhält USD 30 Mio. in Series B-Finanzierungsrunde
DGAP-DD: Deutsche Bank AG deutsch
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap applaudiert kalifornischer Stadt für das Verbot neuer ...
DGAP-DD: Global Fashion Group S.A. english
DGAP-News: Schaeffler AG: Schaeffler schließt Geschäftsjahr 2020 mit starkem vierten Quartal ab
Titel
DGAP-News: EcoGraf schließt für schnelleren Bau einer australischen Anlage für Batterieanodenmaterial ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : SIHNV RESOLVES TO FILE APPLICATION FOR SUSPENSION OF ...
DGAP-News: EcoGraf beginnt mit Planungsarbeiten für Bau einer neuen Verarbeitungsanlage
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - AGREEMENT WITH DELOITTE AND ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE OPENED FOR SIHNV
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF A s155 PROPOSAL
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - UPDATE ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: UMT AG startet Neuausrichtung zum wertorientierten „TechnologieHaus' und übernimmt die ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF A s155 PROPOSAL
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10:00 Uhr
DGAP-News: bet-at-home.com AG: Konzern Geschäftszahlen 2020 (01.01.2020 bis 31.12.2020) (deutsch)
10:00 Uhr
DGAP-News: bet-at-home.com AG: Konzern Geschäftszahlen 2020 (01.01.2020 bis 31.12.2020)
15.02.21
Söllners HotStockReport: Ehang, Bitcoin, Plug Power, Nel, Tesla, Jinko, Pinterest, Nvidia, Match Group

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
10:06 Uhr
2.474
Bet-at-home springt locker ueber 40 Euro!