 

Progress Celebrates International Women’s Day with Company-Wide Holiday

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.03.2021, 10:00  |  67   |   |   

BEDFORD, Mass., March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progress (NASDAQ: PRGS), the leading provider of products to develop, deploy and manage high-impact business applications, today announced a global holiday for Progress in honor of International Women’s Day. In its ongoing commitment to gender equality, the company has also planned empowerment activities and education for its global employee population throughout Women’s History Month.

“Being inclusive, and welcoming diverse backgrounds and experiences of all people is something we, as a company, take pride in doing every day. Not only in how we treat each other, but in how we conduct business and support our local communities,” said Yogesh Gupta, CEO, Progress. “As part of this effort, we made International Women’s Day a company-wide holiday to recognize the amazing contributions and achievements of women, to help raise awareness against bias, and to further the cause of equality throughout the globe.”

Celebrated March 8, International Women's Day is a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women. It is also part of Women’s History Month, commemorating and encouraging the study, observance and celebration of the vital role of women in American history.

"Many organizations have expressed their support for the inclusion and diversity of business talent, but few have taken concrete steps in this direction," said Maria Atanasova, Senior Director of Human Capital, Sofia, Bulgaria. “We present March 8 as a non-working day to our colleagues to celebrate together not only International Women's Day, but also the creation of a work environment in the IT industry in which everyone feels valued and equal.”

“When companies choose to challenge the status quo and create a culture where all voices are heard and celebrated, it creates real opportunity for gender equality, understanding and change,” said Courtney Gagne, Social Media Senior Specialist and founding member of Progress for Her, the women’s Employee Resource Group at Progress.

“Tackling this challenge of increasing gender diversity at the senior level is now entering a new phase in which a company that is serious about this effort has specific and targeted programs for developing female leaders,” said Pragya Srivastava, Senior Manager, Human Capital, Hyderabad, India. “At Progress, the mentoring and coaching of female leaders by senior leadership has yielded excellent results. Diversity hiring programs, women support groups under the larger diversity umbrella, flexibility and many other such initiatives have helped move the diversity ratio northward.”

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Progress Celebrates International Women’s Day with Company-Wide Holiday BEDFORD, Mass., March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Progress (NASDAQ: PRGS), the leading provider of products to develop, deploy and manage high-impact business applications, today announced a global holiday for Progress in honor of International …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Valneva and Pfizer Announce Initiation of Phase 2 Study for Lyme Disease Vaccine Candidate
Blockchain Foundry Announces CAD$10 Million Private Placement with Institutional Investors
Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Former Shell Oil Products US Executive David Bray to ...
Lee’s Pharmaceutical Announces its Anti-PD-L1 Antibody Socazolimab, Licensed From Sorrento ...
Roche provides update on Tecentriq US indication in prior-platinum treated metastatic bladder ...
CytoDyn to Release CD12 Trial Detailed Results via Form 8-K After Investment Community Webcast, ...
Cara Therapeutics and Vifor Pharma announce U.S. FDA acceptance and Priority Review of NDA for ...
Heineken N.V. announces CFO succession: Laurence Debroux to be succeeded by Harold van den Broek on 1 June 2021
Niu Technologies Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Bavarian Nordic Reports Encouraging Preclinical Data for COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Ahead of ...
Titel
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial Demonstrates Safety, a 24% Reduction in Mortality and Faster Hospital ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Private Placement
Vir Biotechnology and GSK Provide Update on NIH-Sponsored ACTIV-3 Trial Evaluating VIR-7831 in ...
Bitfarms Announces Purchase Agreement for 48,000 MicroBT Miners to Expand Hash Rate Capacity by ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces Grant of Stock Options
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.02.21
Progress Announces Quick Start for OpenEdge on Amazon Web Services (AWS)
09.02.21
Calgary Foothills PCN Ensures Network Quality During Pandemic with Progress
08.02.21
CRN Recognizes Progress Senior Vice President, Gary Quinn, as 2021 Channel Chief