 

Velcan Holdings Share buyback program - weekly statement

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.03.2021   


Luxembourg, 8th March 2021

SHARES REPURCHASE PROGRAMME
Authorized by the shareholders’ meeting held on 28th June 2017
Implemented upon the decisions of the Board of Directors dated 13th March 2020, and 16th September 2020

DISCLOSURE OF PURCHASES
EFFECTED FROM 1st MARCH 2021 TO 5th MARCH 2021

Market: Euro MTF, Luxembourg
Type of shares: ordinary shares ISIN FR0010245803

Trading date Number of shares purchased Weighted average price (Eur) Amount of purchases (Eur) Purpose Market
01/03/2021 - - - - -
02/03/2021 95 7 665 Cancellation or free shares coverage Euro MTF Luxembourg
03/03/2021 - - - - -
04/03/2021 1 000 7 7 000 Cancellation or free shares coverage Euro MTF Luxembourg
05/03/2021 100 7 700 Cancellation or free shares coverage Euro MTF Luxembourg
Total 1 195 - 8 365 - -

Repurchase programme as amended, full description dated 17th September 2020 is available on Velcan Holdings website

*          *          *

Regulatory information available on                      www.velcan.lu

Investor Relations Contact                                         investor@velcan.lu

Attachment




Wertpapier


