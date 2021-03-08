SAN FRANCISCO, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global bioanalytical testing services market size is anticipated to reach USD 6.3 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.6% from 2021 to 2028. The economic efficiency offered for outsourcing as compared to conducting an in-house study is encouraging the outsourcing of these services that is expected to boost the demand over the forecast period. Innovation or new molecule development is directly proportional to the demand for testing services. Due to pricing concerns, competitive pressures, and lead-time to market, companies are opting for outsourcing of testing services. The growing focus on customized care as well as on technological advancements is lowering the molecule lifecycle, which has resulted into rapid development of new molecules.