Bioanalytical Testing Services Market Size Worth $6.3 Billion By 2028 Grand View Research, Inc.
SAN FRANCISCO, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global bioanalytical testing services market size is anticipated to reach USD 6.3 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.6% from 2021 to 2028. The economic efficiency offered for outsourcing as compared to conducting an in-house study is encouraging the outsourcing of these services that is expected to boost the demand over the forecast period. Innovation or new molecule development is directly proportional to the demand for testing services. Due to pricing concerns, competitive pressures, and lead-time to market, companies are opting for outsourcing of testing services. The growing focus on customized care as well as on technological advancements is lowering the molecule lifecycle, which has resulted into rapid development of new molecules.
Key suggestions from the report:
- Small molecule bioanalytical testing services held a lucrative share in 2020. This can be attributed to the maximum generic and branded drug compounds coming under this category
- The Bioavailability (BA) segment dominated the market in 2020 owing to the great demand for these services in generic drug manufacturing. Moreover, with the emergence of biosimilars, the demand for BA studies is expected to increase over the forecast period
- North America dominated the market in 2020. This can be attributed to the fact that it is one of the top manufacturing hubs of highly reliable, complex, and high-end pharmaceuticals
- Asia Pacific region is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. This is owing to many developed countries investing in the Asia Pacific region and various amendments to change the clinical trials evaluation standards according to the global platform
Read 120 page research report with ToC on "Bioanalytical Testing Services Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Molecule Type (Small Molecule, Large Molecule), By Test Type (ADME, PK, PD, Bioavailability, Bioequivalence), By Workflow, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028' at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/bioanalytical-testing-services-market
