 

Bioanalytical Testing Services Market Size Worth $6.3 Billion By 2028 Grand View Research, Inc.

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
08.03.2021, 10:35  |  80   |   |   

SAN FRANCISCO, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global bioanalytical testing services market size is anticipated to reach USD 6.3 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.6% from 2021 to 2028. The economic efficiency offered for outsourcing as compared to conducting an in-house study is encouraging the outsourcing of these services that is expected to boost the demand over the forecast period. Innovation or new molecule development is directly proportional to the demand for testing services. Due to pricing concerns, competitive pressures, and lead-time to market, companies are opting for outsourcing of testing services. The growing focus on customized care as well as on technological advancements is lowering the molecule lifecycle, which has resulted into rapid development of new molecules.

Grand View Research Logo

Key suggestions from the report:

  • Small molecule bioanalytical testing services held a lucrative share in 2020. This can be attributed to the maximum generic and branded drug compounds coming under this category
  • The Bioavailability (BA) segment dominated the market in 2020 owing to the great demand for these services in generic drug manufacturing. Moreover, with the emergence of biosimilars, the demand for BA studies is expected to increase over the forecast period
  • North America dominated the market in 2020. This can be attributed to the fact that it is one of the top manufacturing hubs of highly reliable, complex, and high-end pharmaceuticals
  • Asia Pacific region is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. This is owing to many developed countries investing in the Asia Pacific region and various amendments to change the clinical trials evaluation standards according to the global platform

Read 120 page research report with ToC on "Bioanalytical Testing Services Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Molecule Type (Small Molecule, Large Molecule), By Test Type (ADME, PK, PD, Bioavailability, Bioequivalence), By Workflow, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028' at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/bioanalytical-testing-services-market

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Bioanalytical Testing Services Market Size Worth $6.3 Billion By 2028 Grand View Research, Inc. SAN FRANCISCO, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - The global bioanalytical testing services market size is anticipated to reach USD 6.3 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
A Veganz customer favourite is about to hit Australia: the world's first pizza with a sustainability score!
Gulbrandsen announces global price increase for Aluminum Alkyls
TBEA Cloud Has Completed the Planning Scheme of the First "PV + Highway" Demonstration Project
Arttha Payments selected to modernize the core system for Indonesia's LinkAja eWallet Service
Global Electric Scooter and Motorcycle Market Worth $10,529.7 Million by 2025, says P&S ...
Clé De Peau Beauté Announces 2021 'Power of Radiance' Awardee
Elekta wins lawsuit against Livian GmbH
Azuri Launches Inspiring Women's Awards
Firmenich Leads on Equality in the Workplace, Reaching Next Level of Global EDGE Certification
Calliditas strengthens its US Commercial and Medical Affairs Organization
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in GTT Communications, Inc. ...
"Corona Virus Vaccine Market Size is Projected to reach 75.75 Billion by end of 2021, Says ...
Yusaku Maezawa Opens Application Process for First Lunar Mission aboard SpaceX's Starship in 2023
Sedgwick's brand protection experts publish the highly anticipated European recall index report
Antier Solutions geared to Launch World's first DeFi Wallet supporting Ethereum, Tron and Binance ...
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against FuboTV, Inc. and Certain Officers ...
IBM Cloud Satellite Enables Clients to Deliver Cloud Securely in Any Environment Including at the ...
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Apache Corporation and Certain ...
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
The Next Four Years Could Be Huge For US CBD Companies
IBM and Palantir Partner to Help Businesses Easily Deploy Powerful and Open AI Applications; Unlock ...
Renewed Momentum For Cannabis Extracts Unlocks Value in Growing Industry
Psilocybin Extracts Could Be the Key to Unlocking Psychedelic Health and Wellness
Global Lithium Battery Market for EV's Projected to Exceed $82 Billion By 2027
Rapid Expansion of Online Casino Gaming Credited to Innovative Technology Platforms
Predictions Point to Bitcoin Could Quadruple In 2021 Similar to the 2017 Parabolic Rally
Cannabis Delivery Services Have Seen Skyrocketing Demand During The Pandemic
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area