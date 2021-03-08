 

Sweden's largest test bed for electromobility to be built at Castellum-owned Säve

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Research Institutes of Sweden has decided that Sweden's largest testbed facility for electric vehicles will be located at Säve in Gothenburg. Construction of a building of almost 15,000 square meters will start soon.

-With SEEL on board we gain additional power to the vision of a national center for fossil-free mobility both on the ground and in the air, says Henrik Saxborn, CEO of Castellum that owns and develops the area.

In 2018, Castellum acquired the entire area (including the Säve airport) and gained access to a development area of almost 3 million square meters. In place already are established heavyweights in the Swedish automotive industry, side by side with innovators such as Heart Aerospace, which is developing the world's first electric passenger aircraft.

Swedish Electric Transport Laboratory, SEEL, is owned by Research Institutes of Sweden and Chalmers University of Technology. The future facility will be an arena for research and development to be used by both industry, academia and research institutes. The establishment at Säve strengthens the Swedish automotive industry's competitiveness and accelerates the transition to a fossil-free society. The future facility will consist of a laboratory part and an office part. In total, it is estimated that about 50 people will work here.

-SEEL is a perfect complement to Säve which now has all the prerequisites to become a world leader in sustainable mobility. This is a major step towards a more sustainable society and more green jobs, says Mariette Hilmersson, CEO of Castellum Region Väst which is now further developing the area towards the vision that between 5,000 and 8,000 people will have their workplace on the site when fully developed. In addition to sustainable mobility of the future, the development of Castellum Säve as a leading logistics hub in Scandinavia is underway.

The business in brief:

Tenant: SEEL owned by RISE (50.5%) and Chalmers Foundation (49.5%)

Lettable area: approx. 14,800 m2

Investment: approx. SEK 300 million

Rental value: approx. SEK 21 million per year

Access: spring 2023

About Castellum

Castellum is one of the Nordic region's largest listed real estate companies with a property value of SEK 103 billion. We are active in 14 Swedish growth regions as well as in Copenhagen and Helsinki. Every day, 250,000 people go to work in our premises. We develop flexible workplaces and logistics solutions with a lettable area of 4.4 million square meters. One of our sustainability goals is to be entirely climate neutral by 2030. Castellum is the only Nordic real estate company selected by the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI). The Castellum share is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm Large Cap.

