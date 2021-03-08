 

Wavenet Chooses HPE GreenLake to Power its Industry-Leading Portfolio of Cloud and Hosted Services

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.03.2021, 11:00  |  116   |   |   

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) today announced that Wavenet has selected HPE GreenLake to transform and expand its industry-leading portfolio of hybrid cloud and infrastructure as-a-service solutions, as well as to enhance its ability to manage multi-cloud customer requirements. Through Wavenet Cloud powered by HPE GreenLake, customers will gain the ability to rapidly scale capacity as required, in a pay per use fashion, together with the security, technology, and operational benefits of having a trusted HPE partner manage their IT services.

Founded over 20 years ago in the United Kingdom, Wavenet has grown over the last two decades to become a respected, multi-award-winning provider of telecoms and technology solutions to thousands of customers of all sizes. The increasing number of organizations migrating to the cloud has meant that Wavenet has had to continually innovate to meet customers’ needs.

As such, Wavenet turned to HPE GreenLake to expand its market leadership, especially around core operational efficiencies, such as the ability to quickly scale up its capacity and resources, while retaining financial flexibility, preserving cash flow, controlling spend, and reducing the cost of over-provisioning which is critical for service providers. Furthermore, HPE GreenLake Central now provides Wavenet a platform to manage costs, utilization, compliance and security across its entire multi-cloud estate – through a single pane of glass.

“I’m excited to announce our new collaboration with HPE,” said Bill Dawson, CEO of Wavenet. “The combined experience of our businesses and technology powered by HPE GreenLake will create a fantastic proposition for our customers. We will now be able to offer the very best of both private and public cloud infrastructure, giving customers access to world-leading and highly secure technologies, built from the ground up for the cloud. The as-a-service model will also enable organizations of any size to benefit from Wavenet Cloud, while giving us the platform to make more businesses brilliant.”

Wavenet Cloud customers benefit from a pay-per-use cloud solution along with full visibility over usage and spend, without significant upfront capital investments and costs incurred from managing their own on-premises data centers. Mirrored across two UK data centers for the highest levels of reliability and security, the new service portfolio features HPE and Wavenet IT expertise, coupled with best-in-class HPE hardware and software, including the latest AMD processors.

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Hewlett Packard Enterprises
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Wavenet Chooses HPE GreenLake to Power its Industry-Leading Portfolio of Cloud and Hosted Services Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) today announced that Wavenet has selected HPE GreenLake to transform and expand its industry-leading portfolio of hybrid cloud and infrastructure as-a-service solutions, as well as to enhance its ability to …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
FREYR to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference Events
Genentech Provides Update on Tecentriq U.S. Indication in Prior-Platinum Treated Metastatic Bladder ...
Philip Morris International Announces Yearlong Exploration of Inclusion—Furthering the ...
Wavenet Chooses HPE GreenLake to Power its Industry-Leading Portfolio of Cloud and Hosted Services
Vifor Pharma and Cara Therapeutics announce U.S. FDA acceptance and Priority Review of NDA for ...
The ORPEA Group Celebrates International Women's Day
ExOne Adds USC Solutions to Sales Network to Support Growth in Singapore
Uganda and Tanzania: Total Acts in Transparency on Social and Environmental Stakes of the Lake Albert Resources ...
XPeng Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Masimo Monitoring Solutions Promote Newborn and Maternal Safety
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
Ontrak Pre-Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results
Lemonade Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Cryptocurrency Mining Company Argo Blockchain Achieves Record Revenue Growth in February
C3 AI Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
BevCanna Appoints Former PepsiCo Executive as President
Schrödinger Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 and Provides ...
Ridgeback Biotherapeutics and Merck Announce Preliminary Findings from a Phase 2a Trial of ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
03.03.21
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Advances Edge Leadership with HPE SimpliVity
02.03.21
HPE Reports Fiscal 2021 First Quarter Results
02.03.21
Aruba Accelerates Digital Transformation from Edge-to-Cloud on Microsoft Azure
26.02.21
Sweden’s KTH Royal Institute of Technology Selects Hewlett Packard Enterprise to Build New Supercomputer to Advance Academic and Industrial Research
24.02.21
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Paves Way For Mass Deployment of Open RAN in 5G Networks with Industry-First Open RAN Solution Stack
23.02.21
Doane University Chooses Aruba ESP to Enable Hybrid Learning
23.02.21
Tookitaki Powers AI-Driven Anti-Money Laundering Solution Using HPE GreenLake
18.02.21
Aruba Expands Roster of Easy-to-Deploy Workplace Safety Solutions
11.02.21
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Accelerates Space Exploration with First Ever In-Space Commercial Edge Computing and Artificial Intelligence Capabilities
11.02.21
Lineas Chooses Hewlett Packard Enterprise to Transform Freight Operations and Support Business Growth

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
03.03.21
37
Hewlett Packard Enterprises