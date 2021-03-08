Wavenet Chooses HPE GreenLake to Power its Industry-Leading Portfolio of Cloud and Hosted Services

Founded over 20 years ago in the United Kingdom, Wavenet has grown over the last two decades to become a respected, multi-award-winning provider of telecoms and technology solutions to thousands of customers of all sizes. The increasing number of organizations migrating to the cloud has meant that Wavenet has had to continually innovate to meet customers’ needs.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) today announced that Wavenet has selected HPE GreenLake to transform and expand its industry-leading portfolio of hybrid cloud and infrastructure as-a-service solutions, as well as to enhance its ability to manage multi-cloud customer requirements. Through Wavenet Cloud powered by HPE GreenLake, customers will gain the ability to rapidly scale capacity as required, in a pay per use fashion, together with the security, technology, and operational benefits of having a trusted HPE partner manage their IT services.

As such, Wavenet turned to HPE GreenLake to expand its market leadership, especially around core operational efficiencies, such as the ability to quickly scale up its capacity and resources, while retaining financial flexibility, preserving cash flow, controlling spend, and reducing the cost of over-provisioning which is critical for service providers. Furthermore, HPE GreenLake Central now provides Wavenet a platform to manage costs, utilization, compliance and security across its entire multi-cloud estate – through a single pane of glass.

“I’m excited to announce our new collaboration with HPE,” said Bill Dawson, CEO of Wavenet. “The combined experience of our businesses and technology powered by HPE GreenLake will create a fantastic proposition for our customers. We will now be able to offer the very best of both private and public cloud infrastructure, giving customers access to world-leading and highly secure technologies, built from the ground up for the cloud. The as-a-service model will also enable organizations of any size to benefit from Wavenet Cloud, while giving us the platform to make more businesses brilliant.”

Wavenet Cloud customers benefit from a pay-per-use cloud solution along with full visibility over usage and spend, without significant upfront capital investments and costs incurred from managing their own on-premises data centers. Mirrored across two UK data centers for the highest levels of reliability and security, the new service portfolio features HPE and Wavenet IT expertise, coupled with best-in-class HPE hardware and software, including the latest AMD processors.