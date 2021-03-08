 

Kering Press release - Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares - March 1 to 5, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.03.2021, 10:57  |  55   |   |   

Paris, March 08, 2021,

Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares

In accordance with the authorization given by the shareholders’ annual meeting
on June 16, 2020 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase,
Kering (LEI: 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000121485) from March 1 to 5, 2021 (French only):

Issuer’s name Issuer’s identifying code Date of transaction Identifying code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares Market
(MIC code)
KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 01/03/2021 FR0000121485 271 538.0889 XPAR
KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 03/03/2021 FR0000121485 2 138 551.5096 XPAR
KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 03/03/2021 FR0000121485 250 552.2144 CEUX
KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 03/03/2021 FR0000121485 130 552.3585 TQEX
KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 04/03/2021 FR0000121485 9 972 547.4242 XPAR
KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 04/03/2021 FR0000121485 4 264 547.6128 CEUX
KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 04/03/2021 FR0000121485 2 455 547.4650 TQEX
KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 05/03/2021 FR0000121485 8 000 541.2714 XPAR
KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 05/03/2021 FR0000121485 4 000 541.2956 CEUX
KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 05/03/2021 FR0000121485 3 000 541.3039 TQEX
      TOTAL 34480 545.0127  

Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a
full breakdown of the individual trades is disclosed on the Kering website:
 https://keringcorporate.dam.kering.com/m/5708f638fffbfa4c/original/Ker ...

Contact

Analysts/investors
Claire Roblet                            +33 (0)1 45 64 61 49                 claire.roblet@kering.com
Laura Levy                               +33 (0)1 45 64 60 45                 laura.levy@kering.com

 

Attachment




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Kering Press release - Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares - March 1 to 5, 2021 Paris, March 08, 2021, Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares In accordance with the authorization given by the shareholders’ annual meeting on June 16, 2020 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Valneva and Pfizer Announce Initiation of Phase 2 Study for Lyme Disease Vaccine Candidate
Blockchain Foundry Announces CAD$10 Million Private Placement with Institutional Investors
Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Former Shell Oil Products US Executive David Bray to ...
Lee’s Pharmaceutical Announces its Anti-PD-L1 Antibody Socazolimab, Licensed From Sorrento ...
Roche provides update on Tecentriq US indication in prior-platinum treated metastatic bladder ...
CytoDyn to Release CD12 Trial Detailed Results via Form 8-K After Investment Community Webcast, ...
Cara Therapeutics and Vifor Pharma announce U.S. FDA acceptance and Priority Review of NDA for ...
Heineken N.V. announces CFO succession: Laurence Debroux to be succeeded by Harold van den Broek on 1 June 2021
Niu Technologies Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Bavarian Nordic Reports Encouraging Preclinical Data for COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Ahead of ...
Titel
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial Demonstrates Safety, a 24% Reduction in Mortality and Faster Hospital ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Private Placement
Vir Biotechnology and GSK Provide Update on NIH-Sponsored ACTIV-3 Trial Evaluating VIR-7831 in ...
Bitfarms Announces Purchase Agreement for 48,000 MicroBT Miners to Expand Hash Rate Capacity by ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces Grant of Stock Options
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
03.03.21
JPMORGAN belässt Kering auf 'Overweight'
01.03.21
KERING - Vestiaire Collective announces a new financing round backed by Kering and Tiger Global Management
01.03.21
KERING: Press release - Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares - February 22 to 26, 2021
01.03.21
Märkte am Morgen: Bitcoin, Square, Gamestop, Carnival, Kering, LVMH, BASF, VW, Daimler, Evotec
01.03.21
ANALYSE-FLASH: Jefferies hebt Kering auf 'Buy' - Ziel 630 Euro
01.03.21
JEFFERIES stuft Kering auf 'Buy'
25.02.21
ANALYSE-FLASH: Bernstein senkt Ziel für Kering auf 550 Euro - 'Market-Perform'
25.02.21
BERNSTEIN RESEARCH belässt Kering auf 'Neutral'
22.02.21
Kering: Statement in compliance with article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF – Autorité des Marchés Financiers)
22.02.21
CREDIT SUISSE belässt Kering auf 'Outperform'

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
05.05.20
9
Kering 1 Tag vor den Quartalszahlen im Februar 2018