DGAP-News: IBU-tec advanced materials AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase IBU-tec advanced materials AG: IBU-tec advanced materials AG successfully completes capital increase with gross issue proceeds of EUR 25.5 million - Subscription rate of 97 percent by free float share 08.03.2021 / 11:16 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Weimar, March 08, 2021 - IBU-tec advanced materials AG ("IBU-tec", ISIN: DE000A0XYHT5) has successfully completed its capital increase from authorized capital with end of subscription period on March 4, 2021. As part of a pre-placement on February 16, 2021, all 750,000 New Shares offered were placed with institutional investors at a fixed price of EUR 34 per share. As a result of the capital increase, the Company's share capital will rise to EUR 4,750,000, divided into 4,750,000 no-par value bearer shares.

The subscription rate among free float shareholders for the 232,856 New Shares offered as part of a public offering in Germany, was 97 percent. This clearly demonstrates the high level of confidence shareholders have in IBU-tec.

As a result of the capital increase, IBU-tec will receive gross issue proceeds of EUR 25.5 million. The funds from the capital increase are to be used primarily for the implementation of the "IBU 2025" strategy. Investments will focus on the growth areas of battery materials, glass coating, and service and recycling.

The capital increase was entered in the commercial register on March 2, 2021. The inclusion of the New Shares in the existing listing of the Company in the Scale segment of the Freiverkehr (Open Market) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN DE000A0XYHT5 / WKN A0XYHT) is expected to take place on March 10, 2021.

Hauck & Aufhäuser acted as sole global coordinator and sole bookrunner for the capital increase.

About IBU-tec

The IBU-tec Group develops and produces innovative materials of the highest quality for the industry. It combines unique, partly patent-protected thermal process engineering, with the process and material know-how of around 250 highly qualified employees.