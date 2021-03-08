Nexstim Plc’s subscription rights issue of MEUR 6.6

NOT TO BE PUBLISHED OR DISTRIBUTED DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY TO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AUSTRALIA, SOUTH AFRICA, HONG KONG, JAPAN, CANADA, NEW ZEALAND OR SINGAPORE OR TO ANY OTHER COUNTRY WHERE THE DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION IS ILLEGAL.

Nexstim Plc (NXTMH:HEX, NXTMS:STO) (”Nexstim” or ”Company”) announces, that pursuant to the authorisation granted by the Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company on 1 March 2021, the Board of Directors of the Company has today decided to arrange a subscription rights issue of approximately EUR 6.6 million (the “Offering”).

Summary of the Offering

Nexstim's EUR 6.6 million issue of a maximum of 219,811,378 new shares ( "Offer Shares" ) is a subscription rights issue, in which current shareholders have a pre-emptive right.

) is a subscription rights issue, in which current shareholders have a pre-emptive right. Each shareholder of Nexstim receives one (1) book-entry subscription right ( "Subscription Right" ) against each of the Company's share held by a shareholder on 10 March 2021 ( "Record Date" ).

) against each of the Company's share held by a shareholder on 10 March 2021 ( ). Two (2) Subscription Rights grants a right to subscribe for one (1) Offer Shares at the subscription price of EUR 0.03 per Offer Share ( "Subscription Price" ). The Subscription Price for the Offer Shares that are registered with Euroclear Sweden and listed on the First North Growth Market Sweden marketplace which is maintained by Nasdaq Stockholm AB, is SEK 0.31 per Offer Share.

). The Subscription Price for the Offer Shares that are registered with Euroclear Sweden and listed on the First North Growth Market Sweden marketplace which is maintained by Nasdaq Stockholm AB, is SEK 0.31 per Offer Share. The subscription period for the Offer Shares begins on 15 March 2021 at 9.30 am Finnish time (8.30 Swedish time) and ends on 31 March 2021 16.30 Finnish time (15.30 Swedish time) in Finland and 29 March 2021 at 16.30 Finnish time (15.30 Swedish time) in Sweden.

The Subscription Rights are freely transferable and are expected to be traded on the First North Growth Market Finland marketplace (trading symbol NXTMHU0121) which is maintained by Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd (”First North Finland”) and on the First North Growth Market Sweden marketplace which is maintained by Nasdaq Stockholm AB (“First North Sweden”) (trading symbol NXTMS TR) between 15 March 2021 and 24 March 2021.

Terms and conditions of the Offering