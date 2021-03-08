 

Repurchase of own shares by Yara International ASA

From 01/03/2021 until 05/03/2021 Yara International ASA ("Yara") has purchased a total of 300,005 own shares at the Oslo Stock exchange as follows:

Date Number of shares Weighted average price
01/03/2021 60,001 NOK 421.8207
02/03/2021 60,001 NOK 423.8039
03/03/2021 60,001 NOK 428.3769
04/03/2021 60,001 NOK 423.9636
05/03/2021 60,001 NOK 419.9005

The shares were purchased as part of the buyback program authorized by the Yara Annual General meeting held 7 May 2020. The shares acquired pursuant to this authorization shall be subsequently cancelled. Please refer to Yara's stock exchange releases dated 25 August 2020 and 7 May 2020 for further information about the buy-back program.

Yara has an agreement with the Norwegian State according to which the State's shares will be redeemed on a pro-rata basis to ensure that the State's ownership is unchanged when shares are cancelled.

The buyback program is carried out in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (“MAR”) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 (“Safe Harbour Regulation”).

Yara intends to buy back 8,551,880 of its shares outstanding by 23 March 2021, under an external bank mandate. Including the proportional redemption of shares owned by the Norwegian state, the total buyback and redemption will amount to approximately 5.0% of shares outstanding. Up to and including the transactions detailed above, Yara has purchased and holds 7,831,269 shares as part of its current buy-back program.

Yara International ASA is required to disclose this information in accordance with MAR. A full breakdown of the above transactions conducted in accordance with article 5.3 of MAR and article 2.3 of the Safe Harbour Regulation is attached to this press release. For information about all transactions carried out under the buyback program, please refer to Yara’s web pages:
Buy-back program and ADRs | Yara International


Contact

Thor Giæver, Investor Relations
Cellular (+47) 480 75 356
E-mail: thor.giaver@yara.com


About Yara

 Yara grows knowledge to responsibly feed the world and protect the planet. Supporting our vision of a world without hunger, we pursue a strategy of sustainable value growth, promoting climate-friendly and high-yielding crop nutrition solutions for the world’s farming community and food industry.

Yara’s ambition is to be the Crop Nutrition Company for the Future. We are committed to creating value for our customers, shareholders and society at large, as we work to develop a more sustainable food value chain. To achieve our ambition, we have taken the lead in developing digital farming tools for precision farming, and work closely with partners throughout the food value chain to improve the efficiency and sustainability of agriculture and food production.

Founded in 1905 to solve the emerging famine in Europe, Yara has established a unique position as the industry’s only global crop nutrition company. With our integrated business model and a worldwide presence of around 16,000 employees and operations in over 60 countries, we offer a proven track record of responsible and reliable returns. In 2020, Yara reported revenues of USD 11.6 billion.

 www.yara.com 

Attachment




Wertpapier


