 

Non-Woven Adhesives Market worth $3.5 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
08.03.2021, 11:30  |  76   |   |   

CHICAGO, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Non-Woven Adhesives Market by Technology (Hot-melt), Type (SBC, APAO, EVA), Application (Baby Care, Feminine Hygiene, Adult Incontinence, Medical), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets, the Non-Woven Adhesives Market size is estimated to be USD 2.3 billion in 2020 and is projected reach USD 3.5 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 8.5%, between 2020 and 2025. Non-woven adhesives are used for the adhesion of non-woven fabrics, hygiene, and disposable products. These adhesives are manufactured using base polymers and tackifiers. Tackifiers are petroleum/hydrocarbon-based and are made from bio-based ingredients. Non-woven adhesives are used extensively in various products such as baby diapers, training pants, feminine hygiene, adult incontinence, and tissue, towel & napkin. The adhesive is placed in a fluid medium with an absorbent held within the disposable material, and on cooling, it provides the required adhesion or bonding. Non-woven adhesives have high elasticity and excellent bonding strength.

MarketsandMarkets Logo

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=244920110

Browse in-depth TOC on "Non-Woven Adhesives Market"

270 – Tables
46 – Figures
221 – Pages

View Detailed Table of Content Here: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/non-woven-adhesive-market-244920110.html

Baby care was the largest application segment of the non-woven adhesives market in 2019.

Baby care is the major application of non-woven adhesives; the growth of the segment is backed by a continuous rise in demand from emerging countries. The global baby care market is witnessing high growth owing to the rise in infant population, along with increasing awareness about baby hygiene through social media and other promotional activities.  This segment is growing in developing countries such as China, Brazil, and India owing to the low penetration of baby care products. In addition, global manufacturers are seeking new growth opportunities by entering these emerging markets to cater to customer needs and gain profit margins.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Non-Woven Adhesives Market worth $3.5 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets CHICAGO, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - According to the new market research report "Non-Woven Adhesives Market by Technology (Hot-melt), Type (SBC, APAO, EVA), Application (Baby Care, Feminine Hygiene, Adult Incontinence, Medical), and Region - …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
A Veganz customer favourite is about to hit Australia: the world's first pizza with a sustainability score!
Gulbrandsen announces global price increase for Aluminum Alkyls
TBEA Cloud Has Completed the Planning Scheme of the First "PV + Highway" Demonstration Project
Arttha Payments selected to modernize the core system for Indonesia's LinkAja eWallet Service
Global Electric Scooter and Motorcycle Market Worth $10,529.7 Million by 2025, says P&S ...
Clé De Peau Beauté Announces 2021 'Power of Radiance' Awardee
Elekta wins lawsuit against Livian GmbH
Azuri Launches Inspiring Women's Awards
Firmenich Leads on Equality in the Workplace, Reaching Next Level of Global EDGE Certification
Calliditas strengthens its US Commercial and Medical Affairs Organization
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in GTT Communications, Inc. ...
"Corona Virus Vaccine Market Size is Projected to reach 75.75 Billion by end of 2021, Says ...
Yusaku Maezawa Opens Application Process for First Lunar Mission aboard SpaceX's Starship in 2023
Sedgwick's brand protection experts publish the highly anticipated European recall index report
Antier Solutions geared to Launch World's first DeFi Wallet supporting Ethereum, Tron and Binance ...
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against FuboTV, Inc. and Certain Officers ...
IBM Cloud Satellite Enables Clients to Deliver Cloud Securely in Any Environment Including at the ...
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Apache Corporation and Certain ...
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
The Next Four Years Could Be Huge For US CBD Companies
IBM and Palantir Partner to Help Businesses Easily Deploy Powerful and Open AI Applications; Unlock ...
Renewed Momentum For Cannabis Extracts Unlocks Value in Growing Industry
Psilocybin Extracts Could Be the Key to Unlocking Psychedelic Health and Wellness
Global Lithium Battery Market for EV's Projected to Exceed $82 Billion By 2027
Rapid Expansion of Online Casino Gaming Credited to Innovative Technology Platforms
Predictions Point to Bitcoin Could Quadruple In 2021 Similar to the 2017 Parabolic Rally
Cannabis Delivery Services Have Seen Skyrocketing Demand During The Pandemic
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area