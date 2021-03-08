Non-Woven Adhesives Market worth $3.5 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Non-Woven Adhesives Market by Technology (Hot-melt), Type (SBC, APAO, EVA), Application (Baby Care, Feminine Hygiene, Adult Incontinence, Medical), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets, the Non-Woven Adhesives Market size is estimated to be USD 2.3 billion in 2020 and is projected reach USD 3.5 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 8.5%, between 2020 and 2025. Non-woven adhesives are used for the adhesion of non-woven fabrics, hygiene, and disposable products. These adhesives are manufactured using base polymers and tackifiers. Tackifiers are petroleum/hydrocarbon-based and are made from bio-based ingredients. Non-woven adhesives are used extensively in various products such as baby diapers, training pants, feminine hygiene, adult incontinence, and tissue, towel & napkin. The adhesive is placed in a fluid medium with an absorbent held within the disposable material, and on cooling, it provides the required adhesion or bonding. Non-woven adhesives have high elasticity and excellent bonding strength.

Baby care was the largest application segment of the non-woven adhesives market in 2019.

Baby care is the major application of non-woven adhesives; the growth of the segment is backed by a continuous rise in demand from emerging countries. The global baby care market is witnessing high growth owing to the rise in infant population, along with increasing awareness about baby hygiene through social media and other promotional activities. This segment is growing in developing countries such as China, Brazil, and India owing to the low penetration of baby care products. In addition, global manufacturers are seeking new growth opportunities by entering these emerging markets to cater to customer needs and gain profit margins.