algoWatt will coordinate the GeTUP project for sustainable mobility as-a-service in urban areas

Total funding of EUR 1 million for a low environmental impact, customised and accessible travel planning solution

The company leads a partnership with Genoa's public transport operator, 5 SMEs and some research bodies

algoWatt S.p.A. a GreenTech Solutions Company listed on the Italian Stock Exchange (MTA), will coordinate the GeTUP research project on sustainable mobility and MaaS (mobility as a service) solutions in the urban environment.

The GeTUP project, worth a total of Euro 2 million, has received funding of Euro 1 million from the POR FESR 2014-2020 - Axis 1 - Action 1.2.4 - Poles of Research and Innovation of the Liguria Region, following approval by Finanziaria Ligure per lo Sviluppo Economico - FI.L.S.E. S.p.A., a technical entity that supports and assists the Liguria Region and other Ligurian territorial entities in the design, definition and implementation of policies and interventions in support of the Ligurian economic system. The algoWatt Research & Innovation team, in addition to coordinating the project, will participate in the design and development of the MaaS system (part of the funding of approximately Euro 0.28 million), in partnership with the Genoa public transport operator, 5 SMEs and a number of research bodies.

The GeTUP project will study, realise at prototype level and experimentally validate in the Genoa area a MaaS platform model for trip planning with reduced environmental impact, personalised and accessible, according to advanced profiling systems, adapting to the user's characteristics, offering incentives to stimulate behavioural changes.