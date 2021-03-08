 

Kennedy Wilson Reaches $1 Billion Milestone in Real Estate Debt Platform

Global real estate investment company Kennedy Wilson (NYSE: KW) announces that its debt investment platform has crossed $1 billion in loans secured by high-quality real estate across the Western United States. The new milestone comes on the heels of the company launching a new $2 billion debt platform in mid-2020.

Kennedy Wilson Reaches $1 Billion Milestone in Real Estate Debt Platform (Photo: Business Wire)

Currently, Kennedy Wilson’s debt portfolio includes 16 loans primarily secured by multifamily and office properties located throughout California, Washington and Colorado. Kennedy Wilson’s debt team has both originated and purchased first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans and other subordinate debt backed by a group of well-capitalized sponsors.

“We are pleased to reach this $1 billion milestone, which speaks to the tremendous interest in the flexibility of our debt platform and the nimble, common sense approach Kennedy Wilson offers as a loan provider,” said Matt Windisch, Executive Vice President at Kennedy Wilson. “Our strategy is focused on providing capital to strong sponsors with high-quality real estate in the markets we know best, and we believe there is ample opportunity to continue growing our platform within that framework. We look forward to continuing to build on our long track record of successful debt investing in the months to come.”

Kennedy Wilson is coinvesting alongside its partners and has $93 million of committed capital in the debt platform’s loans to date. In its role as asset manager, Kennedy Wilson is also earning customary management fees.

The platform is the latest venture in Kennedy Wilson’s long history of debt investment activity. Together with its partners, Kennedy Wilson has completed approximately $7 billion in real estate related debt investments since 2010.

About Kennedy Wilson

Kennedy Wilson (NYSE:KW) is a leading global real estate investment company. We own, operate, and invest in real estate through our balance sheet and through our investment management platform. We focus on multifamily and office properties located in the Western U.S., U.K., and Ireland. For further information on Kennedy Wilson, please visit: www.kennedywilson.com.

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of U.S. federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements are estimates that reflect our management’s current expectations, are based on our current estimates, expectations, forecasts, projections and assumptions that may prove to be inaccurate and involve known and unknown risks. Accordingly, our actual results, performance or achievement, or industry results, may differ materially and adversely from the results, performance or achievement, or industry results, expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements, including for reasons that are beyond our control. Some of the forward-looking statements may be identified by words like “believes”, “expects”, “anticipates”, “estimates”, “plans”, “intends”, “projects”, “indicates“, “could”, “may” and similar expressions. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. We assume no duty to update the forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.



