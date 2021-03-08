DGAP-News: Media and Games Invest plc / Key word(s): Miscellaneous ​​​​​​​Media and Games Invest announces successful launch of Trove in South Korea 08.03.2021 / 12:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

March 08, 2021 - Media and Games Invest ("MGI" or the "Company", ISIN: MT0000580101; Ticker: M8G; Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market and Scale Segment Frankfurt Stock Exchange) is pleased to announce the successful launch of Trove in South Korea in cooperation with their publishing partner Aprogen Games.

Trove, one of the top games of MGI's games unit gamigo, has successfully completed the Closed Beta Phase and has now been launched on the public servers in Korea. The popular voxel MMO game is published in Korea by our partner Aprogen Games, through a sublicense.

"Trove is a good example to show the potential for further growth opportunities through internationalization into new markets and platform extensions. By sublicensing the game to our local partner Aprogen Games, we expect to increase the audience of the game significantly.", says Jens Knauber, COO of MGI.

For further information, please contact:

Remco Westermann

Chairman of the Board and CEO

+49 40 411 885206

Sören Barz

Head of Investor Relations

+49 170 376 9571

soeren.barz@mgi.group, info@mgi.group

www.mgi.group

Jenny Rosberg, ROPA, IR contact Stockholm

Phone: +46707472741

Mail: Jenny.rosberg@ropa.se

Axel Mühlhaus / Dr. Sönke Knop, edicto GmbH, IR contact Frankfurt

Phone: +49 69 9055 05 51

Mail: mgi@edicto.de

About Media and Games Invest plc

Media and Games Invest plc (MGI), is a fast-growing and profitable company operating in the digital games sector with a strong supportive media unit and a focus on North America & EMEA. The company combines organic growth with value-accretive acquisitions, delivering strong and sustainable earnings growth. Since 2014 the MGI Group has successfully acquired well over 30 companies and assets which are integrated onto our platform, exploiting efficiency-enhancing technologies such as the cloud. The Company's shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm and the Scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The Company also has a bond listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange Open Market.

The Company's certified advisor on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market is FNCA Sweden AB; info@fnca.se, +46-8-528 00 399.

