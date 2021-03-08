 

Hercules Capital Receives Baa3 Investment Grade Credit and Corporate Rating from Moody’s Investors Service

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE: HTGC) (“Hercules” or the “Company”), the largest and leading specialty financing provider to innovative venture, growth and established stage companies backed by some of the leading and top-tier venture capital and select private equity firms, today announced that Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. (“Moody’s”) has assigned Hercules an investment grade credit and corporate rating of Baa3 with a stable outlook.

“We are very pleased that Moody’s has initiated coverage with a Baa3 investment grade credit and corporate rating,” stated Scott Bluestein, chief executive officer and chief investment officer of Hercules. “This rating reflects our differentiated and diversified venture and growth stage lending and commitment to disciplined underwriting, as well as the depth and experience of our management and investment teams.”

The Baa3 rating reflects the Company’s strong earnings profile with a longer operating history than most rated business development company (“BDC”) peers, solid underwriting and risk management as evidenced by low loan loss history, adequate liquidity profile, and low leverage with ample cushion against the minimum regulatory 150% asset coverage ratio. The rating also reflects Hercules’ high proportion of first lien senior secured debt investments.

About Hercules Capital, Inc.

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE: HTGC) is the leading and largest specialty finance company focused on providing senior secured venture growth loans to high-growth, innovative venture capital-backed companies in a broad variety of technology, life sciences and sustainable and renewable technology industries. Since inception (December 2003), Hercules has committed more than $11.1 billion to over 520 companies and is the lender of choice for entrepreneurs and venture capital firms seeking growth capital financing. Companies interested in learning more about financing opportunities should contact info@htgc.com, or call 650.289.3060.

Hercules’ common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under ticker symbol HTGC. In addition, Hercules has two retail bond issuances of 5.25% Notes due 2025 (NYSE: HCXZ) and 6.25% Notes due 2033 (NYSE: HCXY).

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You should understand that under Section 27A(b)(2)(B) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E(b)(2)(B) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or the Exchange Act, the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 do not apply to forward-looking statements made in periodic reports we file under the Exchange Act.

The information disclosed in this press release is made as of the date hereof and reflects Hercules’ most current assessment of its historical financial performance. Actual financial results filed with the SEC may differ from those contained herein due to timing delays between the date of this release and confirmation of final audit results. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements including, without limitation, the risks, uncertainties, including the uncertainties surrounding the current market volatility, and other factors the Company identifies from time to time in its filings with the SEC. Although Hercules believes that the assumptions on which these forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, any of those assumptions could prove to be inaccurate and, as a result, the forward-looking statements based on those assumptions also could be incorrect. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are made as of the date hereof, and Hercules assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements for subsequent events.



