We believe the wireless industry is poised for rapid deployment of 5G technology. The recent success of the U.S. government’s $80 billion+ C-band spectrum auction demonstrates significant levels of investment from operators and new market entrants.

Airspan Networks Inc. (Airspan), which provides groundbreaking, disruptive software and hardware for 5G network solutions, has entered into a definitive business combination agreement with and into New Beginnings Acquisition Corp. ( NBA ) (NYSE American: NBA ), a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC). The combination is expected to have an enterprise value of nearly $822 million. Upon closing of the business combination, expected in the third quarter of 2021, NBA will be renamed “Airspan Networks Holdings Inc.,” a publicly listed company, which is expected to be listed on the NYSE American with the ticker symbol “MIMO.”

We believe Airspan’s sophisticated network equipment infrastructure allows maximum efficiency of wireless spectrum, which is an increasingly expensive and scarce resource. Network operators are also accelerating adoption of virtualization and densification, changing their reliance on proprietary hardware to a focus on software and cloud architecture. These trends are expected to provide Airspan with an opportunity to take market share from the legacy network providers and enter new high growth market segments such as Private 5G and Fixed Wireless Access, which are addressable markets in the new telecom paradigm.

“These seismic 5G industry trends play right into Airspan’s strengths,” said Eric Stonestrom, President and CEO of Airspan. “This transaction is expected to help fund our growth plans and accelerate our vision of providing our customers with leading edge 5G networks. We are at the precipice of a significant capital-intensive upgrade as 5G deployments drive the future growth of existing mobile carriers, new market entrants, and private and enterprise buildouts that we believe will transform numerous industries.”

With more than 1,000 customers in over 100 countries worldwide, we believe Airspan is at the forefront of breakthrough 5G RAN and Fixed Wireless Access solutions, with increasing convergence between fixed broadband and mobile use cases and operators. We believe Airspan is uniquely positioned in the expanded addressable market of communications equipment for operators providing high speed wireless connectivity that will dominate the TMT landscape in the decade to come.