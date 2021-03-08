 

IonQ To Become The First Publicly Traded Pure-Play Quantum Computing Company

IonQ, Inc., (“IonQ”) announced today that it has entered into a merger agreement with dMY Technology Group, Inc. III (NYSE: DMYI.U), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company (“dMY III”). Upon closing of the transaction, IonQ shares will trade on the NYSE under the symbol “IONQ” as the first publicly traded pure-play hardware and software company in the quantum computing space.

Throughout human history, we have witnessed technological breakthroughs that dramatically transformed society. In the nineteenth century, it was the industrial revolution, powered by the scientific advances that brought us steam-powered machines, electricity, and advanced medicine. In the twentieth century, computing—arguably the greatest of all human inventions—leveraged human intelligence to run complex calculations, thereby paving the way for profound advances in virtually every realm of human experience. IonQ believes the twenty-first century will be defined by quantum computing and that this technology will have an even greater impact than classical computing had over the last 100 years.

Quantum computing uses information in a fundamentally different way than classical computing, and so can address a set of hard problems classical computing may never solve. Many of these problems are fundamental, involving society’s most pressing needs, such as how to live sustainably on our planet, how to cure diseases, and how to efficiently move people and goods. Because they are based on quantum information rather than classical information, IonQ believes the best way to solve them is to use quantum computing.

IonQ is building the world’s best quantum computers to tackle such challenges. In addition to producing the first and only quantum computer available via the cloud on both Amazon Braket and Microsoft Azure, IonQ has defined what it believes to be the best path forward to scaling quantum computing power. By 2023, IonQ plans to develop modular quantum computers small enough to be networked together, which could pave the way for broad quantum advantage by 2025.

“This transaction advances IonQ’s mission, to solve critical problems that impact nearly every aspect of society,” said Peter Chapman, CEO & President of IonQ. “With our key strategic partners, such as Breakthrough Energy Ventures, Hyundai Motor Company and Kia Corporation, we look forward to leveraging the power of quantum computing in the fight against climate change and to solve vexing problems from materials design to logistics that impact the transportation industry.”

