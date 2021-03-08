Greenwich LifeSciences Hires Industry Expert, Dr. Jaye Thompson, to Manage Phase III Clinical Trial for Recurring Breast Cancer

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GLSI) (the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of GP2, an immunotherapy to prevent breast cancer recurrences in patients who have previously undergone surgery, today announced the hiring of Jaye Thompson, PhD as Vice President Clinical and Regulatory Affairs to oversee the upcoming GP2 Phase III clinical trial on a full time basis.

Dr. Thompson commented, “I am excited to begin managing our Phase III clinical trial for recurring breast cancer. Our drug is addressing a critical unmet need. Over 3 million U.S. breast cancer survivors need safe and effective drugs to prevent metastatic breast cancer recurrence. The fact that our GP2 Phase IIb clinical data showed no breast cancer recurrences over 5 years gives me confidence that GP2 has the potential to save hundreds of thousands of lives and to return affected women back to normal and healthy lives. I look forward to leveraging my prior experiences in protocol and trial design, clinical trial start-up activities, clinical trial management, statistical analysis of clinical and biomarker data, and management of relationships with U.S. and European regulators as we commence the GP2 Phase III trial. I am also committed to exploring all viable regulatory pathways to make GP2 available to clinicians and patients as soon as possible.”

Snehal Patel, CEO of Greenwich LifeSciences, commented, “We are very fortunate that Dr. Thompson is joining the Company on a full time basis. While she has been invaluable in advising the Company in the past, her expanded role and responsibilities will allow the Company to start enrolling patients in the planned Phase III clinical at multiple sites, giving us an even stronger start as we seek to reproduce our promising Phase IIb clinical trial results. Dr. Thompson will be responsible for overseeing the GP2 Phase III clinical trial as we finalize the protocol, engage outside CRO support, recruit sites, and coordinate with the Baylor College of Medicine, our lead site. Under her leadership, we have already engaged a CRO and statistician to assist us in start-up activities. In addition, her vast experience will help us to optimize the utilization of our cash resources as we allocate them towards completing the interim analysis and data read out of the Phase III trial and towards a potential filing of a BLA for conditional marketing approval of GP2.”