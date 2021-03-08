AppTech and NEC Payments Announce Financial Close of their Agreement

Under the scope of the agreement, NECP will provide a digital banking and payment technology solution that will enable AppTech to extend its product offering to include flexible, scalable, and secure payment acceptance and issuer payment processing. Through the deployment of NECP’s technologies, AppTech will be empowered to drive the digitization of business and consumer payments flows and migrate cash, along with other legacy payment types to distanced, contactless card, and real-time payment transactions.

CARLSBAD, Calif. and MANAMA, Kingdom of Bahrain, March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AppTech Corp. (“ AppTech ”) ( OTC: APCX ) and NEC Payments B.S.C(c) (“ NECP ”) today announce financial closure of the agreement entered into by the parties in October 2020.

Additionally, NECP will assist AppTech by providing best in class software to complete the development of its text payment solution and, to do so, AppTech is licensing its patented intellectual property to NECP. In return, AppTech will receive licenses to utilize NECP’s digital banking platform, including exclusivity in the United States for its payment acceptance software.

The merging of AppTech’s merchant services and secure text payment solution with NECP’s digital account and multi-channel issuer payment processing capabilities will open up many value-added digital financial services opportunities including: end-to-end payment acceptance and digital banking for small to medium-sized enterprises; and the ability to embed B2B payments at multiple points in the supply chain to facilitate straight-through processing, eliminate manual administration, and automate financial control and reconciliation on behalf of customers.

As part of the agreement, NECP will become AppTech’s single largest shareholder, demonstrating the companies’ commitment to building mutual value through joint success under a partnership model.

Luke D’Angelo, CEO, AppTech, stated, “The closing of this agreement and our working partnership with NECP will enable AppTech to concentrate its resources on go-to-market and quickly achieve scale and profitability from the rapid adoption of the products that we will now deliver using these cutting-edge technologies.”

Andrew Sims, CEO, NEC Payments, said, “NEC Payments is delighted to have closed this important agreement and is looking forward to deploying our technologies in the US and working with AppTech as partners to develop the innovative products and services that will enable AppTech to realize its objectives and capture significant market share.” He continued “Our agreement with AppTech is the first closure under NECP’s new strategic initiative to invest in partnerships with customer organizations that create mutual value by using not only our technology assets but also our subject matter expertise and experience in the FinTech space.”