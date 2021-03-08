 

Canadian Credit Market Poised for Growth

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.03.2021   

  • Canadian credit consumers show continued perservance, aided by government subsidies and payment deferrals

  • Q4 2020 credit activity was strong, driven by growth in auto and mortgage lending
  • Overall delinquency levels remain very low; credit card delinquencies edged up slightly but do not show cause for concern

TORONTO, March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransUnion today released the findings of its Q4 2020 TransUnion Industry Insights Report, which observed an increase in consumer credit activity. This increase appears driven in part by recent improvements in economic and labor market activity, as well as government relief measures and payment deferral programs supported by lenders. Consumer credit activity picked up in the final quarter of 2020, and while generally still below the prior year balance and origination levels, particularly for unsecured credit products, rose from the lows observed during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Canadian credit market remained stable as consumers have been deleveraging and many have improved their risk scores. However, new lockdown restrictions to prevent future waves of COVID-19 and the winding down of deferral programs are expected to create additional stress in managing debt obligations.

“As the fourth quarter came to an end, Canada’s credit market remained strong despite the imposition of further lockdown restrictions,” said Matt Fabian, director of financial services research and consulting at TransUnion. “While the credit market remained solid as delinquency rates have held steady across most products so far, and risk scores are trending positively, after four straight quarters of decline, credit card delinquency rose very slightly in Q4 2020 which bears monitoring to see if this trend continues.”

Consumers withstand the current crisis

The overall risk composition of Canadian credit consumers improved in Q4 2020 compared to the prior year, despite the economic impact of COVID-19. The proportion of consumers in below-prime* (riskier) credit tiers was down by 10.6% from the prior year, with the largest drop observed within the subprime risk tier, which dropped by 14.5%. The proportion of prime or better (less risky) credit consumers was up by 4.9%, primarily led by growth in the prime plus segment of 11.4% year-over-year. As of Q4 2020, almost 22% of credit consumers migrated upward to better score bands from the prior year, while only 13% migrated down to lower credit score bands.

