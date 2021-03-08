 

SunHydrogen Hires Manager of Technology Development to Work with SCHMID Group in Germany

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.03.2021, 12:00  |  17   |   |   

SANTA BARBARA, CA , March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SunHydrogen, Inc. (OTC:HYSR), the developer of a breakthrough technology to produce renewable hydrogen using sunlight and water, today announced the addition of Blake Bryson as its Manager of Technology Development. Bryson, a chemical engineer specializing in renewable energy technologies, has been a major contributor to the Company’s progress working on its nanoparticle technology at the University of Iowa. Bryson will work alongside  SCHMID Group in Freudenstadt Germany and report to Dr. Joun Lee, Technical Director with SunHydrogen.

“We are pleased to appoint Blake to a full-time role at SunHydrogen, where he will operate out of the SCHMID lab and work with the SCHMID team on a daily basis to design and define a process platform that enables mass manufacturing of our Gen 2 NanoParticle hydrogen panels,” said Tim Young, CEO at SunHydrogen. “His familiarity and passion for the subject matter, coupled with his unique ability to collaborate on the ground with the SCHMID team in Germany, make him the ideal professional for this role.”

Having worked alongside Dr. Syed Mubeen and the rest of the team at the University of Iowa, Blake is well-positioned and informed with respect to the Company’s proprietary green hydrogen producing technology. More specifically, Blake has led or participated in research spanning photoelectrochemical water splitting, electrochemical energy conversion and storage, novel catalyst discovery using data science techniques, and developing oxygen and hydrogen electrocatalysis using earth-abundant elements.

“I am excited to work on such groundbreaking technology that is capable of making such a significant impact on the future of renewable energy abundance and distribution,” said Blake Bryson, Manager of Technology Development. “It’s an honor to do so in a full-time position alongside the brilliant minds and engineers at SCHMID, a group that is both innovative and forward-thinking. This position will also allow me to maintain a close working relationship with my colleagues at the University of Iowa, a group whose research I’ve been fortunate enough to watch and participate in as they achieve progress and reach development milestones for SunHydrogen’s technology.”

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

SunHydrogen Hires Manager of Technology Development to Work with SCHMID Group in Germany SANTA BARBARA, CA , March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - SunHydrogen, Inc. (OTC:HYSR), the developer of a breakthrough technology to produce renewable hydrogen using sunlight and water, today announced the addition of Blake Bryson as its Manager of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Valneva and Pfizer Announce Initiation of Phase 2 Study for Lyme Disease Vaccine Candidate
Blockchain Foundry Announces CAD$10 Million Private Placement with Institutional Investors
Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Former Shell Oil Products US Executive David Bray to ...
Lee’s Pharmaceutical Announces its Anti-PD-L1 Antibody Socazolimab, Licensed From Sorrento ...
CytoDyn to Release CD12 Trial Detailed Results via Form 8-K After Investment Community Webcast, ...
Roche provides update on Tecentriq US indication in prior-platinum treated metastatic bladder ...
Cara Therapeutics and Vifor Pharma announce U.S. FDA acceptance and Priority Review of NDA for ...
Heineken N.V. announces CFO succession: Laurence Debroux to be succeeded by Harold van den Broek on 1 June 2021
Niu Technologies Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Bavarian Nordic Reports Encouraging Preclinical Data for COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Ahead of ...
Titel
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial Demonstrates Safety, a 24% Reduction in Mortality and Faster Hospital ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Private Placement
Vir Biotechnology and GSK Provide Update on NIH-Sponsored ACTIV-3 Trial Evaluating VIR-7831 in ...
Bitfarms Announces Purchase Agreement for 48,000 MicroBT Miners to Expand Hash Rate Capacity by ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces Grant of Stock Options
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...