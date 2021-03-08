SunHydrogen Hires Manager of Technology Development to Work with SCHMID Group in Germany
SANTA BARBARA, CA , March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SunHydrogen, Inc. (OTC:HYSR), the developer of a breakthrough technology to produce renewable hydrogen using sunlight and water, today announced the addition of Blake Bryson as its Manager of Technology Development. Bryson, a chemical engineer specializing in renewable energy technologies, has been a major contributor to the Company’s progress working on its nanoparticle technology at the University of Iowa. Bryson will work alongside SCHMID Group in Freudenstadt Germany and report to Dr. Joun Lee, Technical Director with SunHydrogen.
“We are pleased to appoint Blake to a full-time role at SunHydrogen, where he will operate out of the SCHMID lab and work with the SCHMID team on a daily basis to design and define a process platform that enables mass manufacturing of our Gen 2 NanoParticle hydrogen panels,” said Tim Young, CEO at SunHydrogen. “His familiarity and passion for the subject matter, coupled with his unique ability to collaborate on the ground with the SCHMID team in Germany, make him the ideal professional for this role.”
Having worked alongside Dr. Syed Mubeen and the rest of the team at the University of Iowa, Blake is well-positioned and informed with respect to the Company’s proprietary green hydrogen producing technology. More specifically, Blake has led or participated in research spanning photoelectrochemical water splitting, electrochemical energy conversion and storage, novel catalyst discovery using data science techniques, and developing oxygen and hydrogen electrocatalysis using earth-abundant elements.
“I am excited to work on such groundbreaking technology that is capable of making such a significant impact on the future of renewable energy abundance and distribution,” said Blake Bryson, Manager of Technology Development. “It’s an honor to do so in a full-time position alongside the brilliant minds and engineers at SCHMID, a group that is both innovative and forward-thinking. This position will also allow me to maintain a close working relationship with my colleagues at the University of Iowa, a group whose research I’ve been fortunate enough to watch and participate in as they achieve progress and reach development milestones for SunHydrogen’s technology.”
