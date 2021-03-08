 

Amdocs Media’s Vindicia and Vimeo Extend Long-Term Engagement to enable Vimeo’s global SaaS video platform

ST. LOUIS, March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vindicia, part of the Amdocs (NASDAQ: DOX) Media Division and a leader in business-to-consumer digital services monetization, today announced extending its long-standing engagement with Vimeo. Vindicia provides Vimeo with a complete subscription management and retention solution to maximize customer lifetime value and business agility.

As part of this agreement, Vimeo will continue to use Vindicia services to enhance monetization of their subscription and one time purchase services. Vindicia offers cloud-based, SaaS solutions that provide the scalability and flexibility to continue supporting Vimeo’s global growth.

“Vindicia has supported us since our early days, understands our business needs, and we are happy they will continue to support and enable our business,” said Craig Wert, Senior Vice President, Finance, Vimeo.

“We are extremely pleased to support the growth-related needs of video content platform providers such as Vimeo as they drive higher subscription growth globally while providing a frictionless customer experience and intelligence-based tools and best practices,” said Darcy Antonellis, Head of Amdocs Media. “With the extension of our long-term relationship with Vimeo, we remain committed and focused to deliver Vindicia’s cloud-based SaaS portfolio to retain and grow Vimeo’s user base via extended personalized offerings throughout their entire customer lifecycle.”

Supporting Resources

About Amdocs

Amdocs’ purpose is to enrich lives and progress society, using creativity and technology to build a better connected world. Amdocs and its 26,000 employees partner with the leading players in the communications and media industry, enabling next-generation experiences in 85 countries. Our cloud-native, open and dynamic portfolio of digital solutions, platforms and services brings greater choice, faster time to market and flexibility, to better meet the evolving needs of our customers as they drive growth, transform and take their business to the cloud. Listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, Amdocs had revenue of $4.2 billion in fiscal 2020. For more information, visit Amdocs at www.amdocs.com.

Amdocs’ Forward-Looking Statement

This press release includes information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about Amdocs’ growth and business results in future quarters. Although we believe the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our expectations will be obtained or that any deviations will not be material. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ from those anticipated. These risks include, but are not limited to, the effects of general economic conditions, Amdocs’ ability to grow in the business markets that it serves, Amdocs’ ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses, adverse effects of market competition, rapid technological shifts that may render the Company's products and services obsolete, potential loss of a major customer, our ability to develop long-term relationships with our customers, and risks associated with operating businesses in the international market. Amdocs may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future; however, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These and other risks are discussed at greater length in Amdocs’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2020 filed on December 14, 2020 and our Form 6-K furnished for the first quarter of fiscal 2021 on February 16, 2021.

Media Contacts:

Linda Horiuchi
Amdocs Public Relations
Tel: +1 (646) 581-2568
E-mail: linda.horiuchi@amdocs.com

Emily Holt
PAN Communications for Amdocs
Email: Amdocs@pancomm.com




