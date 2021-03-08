 

NorthWest Copper Corp. Announces Appointment of Peter Bell as President & CEO

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.03.2021, 12:00  |  41   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NorthWest Copper Corp. (TSX-V: NWST) (“NorthWest”) is pleased to announce that Peter Bell has been appointed the President & CEO effective immediately.

Mr. Bell brings over thirty years of successful experience in mining geology, mining investment and mining banking to NorthWest. His career as a geologist, took him from northern Ontario, to Nevada, Nunavut, Tanzania, Peru and Denver, including a 13-year span with Newmont Corporation. He was a key part of the Leeville Deposit discovery team in Nevada, the Chief Mine Geologist at the Yanacocha Mine and served as global corporate development geologist in Denver.

In 2008 Mr. Bell joined London based hedge fund MKM Longboat as a mining analyst. He built a strong track record as an analyst and investor, becoming Co-Chief Investment Officer for the Mining Equities strategy at Polygon Global Partners in 2012. While at Polygon he also co-founded private equity mining group Hawkes Point Capital. In 2018 Mr. Bell joined National Bank Financial in Toronto, providing mining project due diligence for corporate lending before moving to investment banking. As an investment banker he advised mining clients in corporate strategy, financing and M&A. Mr. Bell is a Professional Geoscientist registered in the Northwest Territories and sits on the Finance and Taxation Committee of the PDAC. He has a BSc in Geology from Western University, an MSc (Minex) in Geology from Queens University and a Graduate Certificate in Finance from The University of Denver.

Peter Bell, President & CEO NorthWest Copper states: “I am excited to join NorthWest Copper as CEO. Pre-production copper opportunities are intrinsically rare. NorthWest represents the incredible opportunity to lead a highly experienced team and guide the development of a remarkable copper-gold project pipeline, in the Tier One jurisdiction of British Columbia Canada. I’m very pleased to have the backing of Mark O’Dea and Oxygen Capital, as I feel their approach to project development falls perfectly in line with my own vision for growth.”

David Moore will be stepping down from his position as President & CEO but will remain a Director of NorthWest.

Dr. Mark O’Dea, Executive Chairman and Director of NorthWest states, “On behalf of the Board and Management, I am very pleased to welcome Peter as the new President and CEO of NorthWest Copper. I have known Peter for many years and his technical skills and market instincts have always impressed me. Peter has a rare combination of senior level industry experience as a geologist and a track record of success in financial roles as a portfolio manager and investment banker. Peter’s professional experience is well-suited to advance and expand our new copper-gold platform.”

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

NorthWest Copper Corp. Announces Appointment of Peter Bell as President & CEO VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - NorthWest Copper Corp. (TSX-V: NWST) (“NorthWest”) is pleased to announce that Peter Bell has been appointed the President & CEO effective immediately. Mr. Bell brings over thirty …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Valneva and Pfizer Announce Initiation of Phase 2 Study for Lyme Disease Vaccine Candidate
Blockchain Foundry Announces CAD$10 Million Private Placement with Institutional Investors
Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Former Shell Oil Products US Executive David Bray to ...
Lee’s Pharmaceutical Announces its Anti-PD-L1 Antibody Socazolimab, Licensed From Sorrento ...
CytoDyn to Release CD12 Trial Detailed Results via Form 8-K After Investment Community Webcast, ...
Roche provides update on Tecentriq US indication in prior-platinum treated metastatic bladder ...
Cara Therapeutics and Vifor Pharma announce U.S. FDA acceptance and Priority Review of NDA for ...
Heineken N.V. announces CFO succession: Laurence Debroux to be succeeded by Harold van den Broek on 1 June 2021
Niu Technologies Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Bavarian Nordic Reports Encouraging Preclinical Data for COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Ahead of ...
Titel
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial Demonstrates Safety, a 24% Reduction in Mortality and Faster Hospital ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Private Placement
Vir Biotechnology and GSK Provide Update on NIH-Sponsored ACTIV-3 Trial Evaluating VIR-7831 in ...
Bitfarms Announces Purchase Agreement for 48,000 MicroBT Miners to Expand Hash Rate Capacity by ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces Grant of Stock Options
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
05.03.21
Serengeti and Sun Metals Announce Completion of Merger and Name Change to Northwest Copper Corp.
04.03.21
Serengeti and Sun Metals Announce Final Order
26.02.21
Serengeti and Sun Metals Announce Results of Shareholder and Securityholder Meetings