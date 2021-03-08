Coda Octopus Group Concludes Successful Gen 2 Diver Augmented Vision Display (DAVD) System Field Trials with NASA and NAVSEA

ORLANDO, FL, March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (CODA) (Nasdaq: CODA) today reported that the Company recently completed final field trials of its Gen 2 Diver Augmented Vision Display (DAVD) and Echoscope C500 real-time 3D sonar, with the U.S. Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) and NASA astronauts and engineers. The trials took place February 24-26 at the Sonny Carter Training Facility, NASA’s 6.2 million gallon Neutral Buoyancy Laboratory (NBL), near the Johnson Space Center in Houston.

NASA is exploring the potential use of the DAVD in NASA’s planned return to the Moon. During the NASA field trials, Coda Octopus’s DAVD and Echoscope C500 Inspector system were used to provide augmented, real-time complex mission task assistance to the astronauts through on-screen instructions, diagrams, images and annotations pre-built in the top-end software supplied by Coda mission planning and Coda Octopus software (4G USE DAVD Edition). Throughout the field trials the divers used the latest Gen 2 DAVD ultra-low light imaging sensor which provides augmented diver vision enhancement and real-time object edge enhancement. Divers were tracked by supervisors on the surface using Coda’s 3D real-time sonar imaging from the Echoscope C500 Inspector system and integrated acoustic positioning and head tracking sensor suite.

NAVSEA’s Supervisor of Salvage and Diving (SUPSALV) divers and Coda Octopus team members joined the NASA team at the Sonny Carter Training Facility. The divers executed multiple dives to test the Coda Octopus Gen 2 DAVD system.

Gen 2 DAVD is now a US Authorized Navy Use item included in the Authorized Navy Use (ANU) List. It is expected that NAVSEA will now start purchasing Gen 2 DAVD systems and upgrading their Gen 1 DAVD systems to Gen 2.

Coda Octopus began Gen 2 DAVD development in November 2019 and delivered the initial systems to NAVSEA in November 2020. Gen 2 key capability advancements over Gen 1 include advanced Diver Processor, with fully integrated ultra-low light digital video and stills capture; calibrated sensor suite, which includes depth, pressure magnetometer and 6 Degree of Freedom [DoF] head-tracking, and integrated digital audio. The advanced audio system enables precise and low-noise communications, audio playback and voice assistance in the head-up display (HUD).