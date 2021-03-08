 

Coda Octopus Group Concludes Successful Gen 2 Diver Augmented Vision Display (DAVD) System Field Trials with NASA and NAVSEA

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.03.2021, 12:00  |  59   |   |   

ORLANDO, FL, March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (CODA) (Nasdaq: CODA) today reported that the Company recently completed final field trials of its Gen 2 Diver Augmented Vision Display (DAVD) and Echoscope C500 real-time 3D sonar, with the U.S. Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) and NASA astronauts and engineers. The trials took place February 24-26 at the Sonny Carter Training Facility, NASA’s 6.2 million gallon Neutral Buoyancy Laboratory (NBL), near the Johnson Space Center in Houston.

NASA is exploring the potential use of the DAVD in NASA’s planned return to the Moon. During the NASA field trials, Coda Octopus’s DAVD and Echoscope C500 Inspector system were used to provide augmented, real-time complex mission task assistance to the astronauts through on-screen instructions, diagrams, images and annotations pre-built in the top-end software supplied by Coda mission planning and Coda Octopus software (4G USE DAVD Edition). Throughout the field trials the divers used the latest Gen 2 DAVD ultra-low light imaging sensor which provides augmented diver vision enhancement and real-time object edge enhancement. Divers were tracked by supervisors on the surface using Coda’s 3D real-time sonar imaging from the Echoscope C500 Inspector system and integrated acoustic positioning and head tracking sensor suite.

NAVSEA’s Supervisor of Salvage and Diving (SUPSALV) divers and Coda Octopus team members joined the NASA team at the Sonny Carter Training Facility. The divers executed multiple dives to test the Coda Octopus Gen 2 DAVD system.

Gen 2 DAVD is now a US Authorized Navy Use item included in the Authorized Navy Use (ANU) List. It is expected that NAVSEA will now start purchasing Gen 2 DAVD systems and upgrading their Gen 1 DAVD systems to Gen 2.

Coda Octopus began Gen 2 DAVD development in November 2019 and delivered the initial systems to NAVSEA in November 2020. Gen 2 key capability advancements over Gen 1 include advanced Diver Processor, with fully integrated ultra-low light digital video and stills capture; calibrated sensor suite, which includes depth, pressure magnetometer and 6 Degree of Freedom [DoF] head-tracking, and integrated digital audio. The advanced audio system enables precise and low-noise communications, audio playback and voice assistance in the head-up display (HUD).

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Coda Octopus Group Concludes Successful Gen 2 Diver Augmented Vision Display (DAVD) System Field Trials with NASA and NAVSEA ORLANDO, FL, March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (CODA) (Nasdaq: CODA) today reported that the Company recently completed final field trials of its Gen 2 Diver Augmented Vision Display (DAVD) and Echoscope C500 real-time 3D …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Valneva and Pfizer Announce Initiation of Phase 2 Study for Lyme Disease Vaccine Candidate
Blockchain Foundry Announces CAD$10 Million Private Placement with Institutional Investors
Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Former Shell Oil Products US Executive David Bray to ...
Lee’s Pharmaceutical Announces its Anti-PD-L1 Antibody Socazolimab, Licensed From Sorrento ...
CytoDyn to Release CD12 Trial Detailed Results via Form 8-K After Investment Community Webcast, ...
Roche provides update on Tecentriq US indication in prior-platinum treated metastatic bladder ...
Cara Therapeutics and Vifor Pharma announce U.S. FDA acceptance and Priority Review of NDA for ...
Heineken N.V. announces CFO succession: Laurence Debroux to be succeeded by Harold van den Broek on 1 June 2021
Niu Technologies Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Bavarian Nordic Reports Encouraging Preclinical Data for COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Ahead of ...
Titel
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial Demonstrates Safety, a 24% Reduction in Mortality and Faster Hospital ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Private Placement
Vir Biotechnology and GSK Provide Update on NIH-Sponsored ACTIV-3 Trial Evaluating VIR-7831 in ...
Bitfarms Announces Purchase Agreement for 48,000 MicroBT Miners to Expand Hash Rate Capacity by ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces Grant of Stock Options
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...