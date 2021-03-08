Jiayin Group Inc. Announces Change of Auditor

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Certified Public Accountants LLP (“Deloitte”) has served as the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm since 2017, and the reports of Deloitte on the Company’s consolidated financial statements have contained no adverse opinion or disclaimer of opinion and were not qualified as to uncertainty, audit scope or accounting principle. During the whole service period, there has been no disagreements between the Company and Deloitte on any matter of accounting principles or practices, financial statement disclosure, or auditing scope or procedure, which disagreements if not resolved to the satisfaction of Deloitte would have caused them to make reference to the disagreements in their audit reports.

SHANGHAI, China, March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jiayin Group Inc. (“Jiayin” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: JFIN), a leading fintech platform in China, today announced the appointment of Marcum Bernstein & Pinchuk LLP (“MBP”) as the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm. The audit committee and the board of directors (the “Board”) of the Company has approved the appointment of MBP.

During the Company’s fiscal years ended December 31, 2018 and 2019 and until the engagement of MBP, neither the Company nor anyone on its behalf has consulted with MBP on either (a) the application of accounting principles to a specified transaction, either completed or proposed, or the type of audit opinion that might be rendered on the Company’s financial statements, and neither a written report nor oral advice was provided to the Company by MBP which MBP concluded as an important factor considered by the Company in reaching a decision as to any accounting, auditing or financial reporting issue, or (b) any matter that was the subject of a disagreement, as that term is defined in Item 16F(a)(1)(iv) of Form 20-F (and the related instructions thereto) or a reportable event as set forth in Item 16F(a)(1)(v)(A) through (D) of Form 20-F.

The Board would like to express its sincere gratitude to Deloitte for its professionalism and quality of services rendered to the Company over the past years.

About Jiayin Group Inc.

Jiayin Group Inc. is a leading fintech platform in China committed to facilitating effective, transparent, secure and fast connections between investors and borrowers, whose needs are underserved by traditional financial institutions. The origin of the business of the Company can be traced back to 2011. The Company operates a highly secure and open platform with a comprehensive risk management system and a proprietary and effective risk assessment model which employs advanced big data analytics and sophisticated algorithms to accurately assess the risk profiles of potential borrowers.