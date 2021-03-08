 

Grapefruit USA, Inc. Issues Further Update on Informal Acquisition Inquiry

Discussions Include Possible Joint Venture to Distribute Hourglass Products in Canada

LOS ANGELES and DESERT HOT SPRINGS, Calif., March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire – Grapefruit USA, Inc. (OTCQB: GPFT) (“Grapefruit” or the “Company”), a premiere, fully licensed California-based cannabis company, is further updating its recent announcement that it has been approached by a Canadian cannabis company (the “Canadian Partner”) to enter into discussions concerning a potential acquisition transaction and joint venture to manufacture, distribute and market Grapefruit’s products, specifically Grapefruit’s patented disruptive Hourglass THC/Cannabinoid time-release delivery cream throughout Canada.

Grapefruit’s management was recently informed by the Canadian Partner that it has duly noticed and set a shareholder’s meeting for early April 2021 and immediately thereafter will enter into negotiations to finalize the terms of the joint venture, under the terms of which the Canadian Partner could have certain exclusive rights to manufacture and sell Grapefruit’s Hourglass products on both First Nation’s Lands and throughout Canada. Negotiations will also include the potential acquisition transaction between the Canadian Partner and Grapefruit.

Bradley J. Yourist, Grapefruit CEO, commented, “We were recently informed by the Canadian Partner that it has duly noticed a shareholder’s meeting for early April 2021, at which it will, among other matters, consider and potentially seek approval of the potential joint venture and/or acquisition and intends immediately thereafter to seek finalization of the terms of the joint venture and further detailed discussions on a related acquisition. Grapefruit is pleased that the Canadian Partner has chosen this course of action as it provided us with objective evidence of their bona fides. As we stated before, the joint venture may precede without precluding an acquisition as we continue to take steps to ascertain and evaluate the capital requirements and various legal, regulatory and logistical challenges of finalizing a joint venture and/or the related acquisition. Once again, that being said, we wish to emphasize that the discussions reported here, although largely positive, remain preliminary in nature and may be terminated at any time. Grapefruit will update the public as necessary on any material joint venture or acquisition developments as events proceed.”

