 

Trane Technologies Advances Decarbonization with New, Fully Electric Refrigerated Transport Solution

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.03.2021, 12:30  |  54   |   |   

Global climate innovator Trane Technologies (NYSE: TT) continues to advance its Gigaton Challenge, a commitment to reduce customers’ carbon footprint by one gigaton of CO2 by 2030, with further electrification of Thermo King’s sustainable transport temperature control solutions.

The company announced that Thermo King’s fully electric, zero-emission E-200 refrigeration unit for small trucks is now available to customers in the United States. Ideal for last mile delivery of foods, medicines, vaccines and other perishables, this solution was first launched in Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The E-200 is already in use with U.S. customers like Gatik, who is moving groceries for Walmart, and U.K.-based Tesco, one of the world’s leading international retailers.

“Over the last 12 months, we have seen the need for last mile delivery solutions continue to grow as consumers further leverage e-commerce and home delivery of perishable goods, and as healthcare providers work to distribute vaccines,” said Karin De Bondt, president of Thermo King Americas for Trane Technologies. “Thermo King continues to innovate and expand our electric cold chain solutions to help our customers meet these needs in a sustainable way and bend the curve on climate change.”

In partnership with electric vehicle providers, Thermo King is advancing electrification of refrigerated transport to reduce pollutants, emissions and noise as goods are delivered in communities around the world. Home delivery continues to expand, and clean technologies are critical to address environmental challenges, reduce loss of foods and medicines, and enhance fleet efficiency for customers that move goods.

“Trane Technologies’ Thermo King has the largest range of zero and low-emission transport temperature control solutions in the industry,” said Francesco Incalza, president of Thermo King EMEA for Trane Technologies. “By 2024, Thermo King will have an electric solution in every segment of our end-to-end cold chain solutions. The E-200 represents the next generation of all-electric refrigeration units that can help decarbonize our global supply chain.”

Trane Technologies and its leading brands Trane and Thermo King continue to help solve for some of the world’s biggest sustainability challenges and inspire a movement with bold 2030 Sustainability Commitments. These commitments include a pledge to reduce customer greenhouse gas emissions by one gigaton (2% of the world’s annual emissions), realize carbon-neutral operations, achieve gender parity in leadership and a diverse workforce reflective of the communities it serves.

Thermo King’s E-200 Unit Features:

  • Ideal for small vehicles and operates in fresh and frozen set points down to 0 degrees F
  • Smart, connected technology to enhance power management, increase uptime and fleet optimization
  • Slim design with all major components fully integrated for easy and quick installation
  • Ideal solution for both engine-powered or all-electric fleets
  • Runs silent and complies with sound regulations
  • In EMEA, the unit is now available with an optional lithium-ion (Li-ion) battery pack, which is an environmentally sustainable way to power the unit and maintain temperature when a vehicle is idling or turned off

Learn more:

https://europe.thermoking.com/direct-drive/e-series/e-200/

https://www.thermoking.com/na/en/road/trucks-and-vans/E-200.html

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies is a global climate innovator. Through our strategic brands Trane and Thermo King, and our portfolio of environmentally responsible products and services, we bring efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes and transportation. Learn more at TraneTechnologies.com.

About Thermo King

Thermo King – by Trane Technologies (NYSE: TT), a global climate innovator – is a worldwide leader in sustainable transport temperature control solutions. Thermo King has been providing transport temperature control solutions for a variety of applications, including trailers, truck bodies, buses, air, shipboard containers and railway cars since 1938. For more information, visit www.thermoking.com or www.europe.thermoking.com .



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Trane Technologies Advances Decarbonization with New, Fully Electric Refrigerated Transport Solution Global climate innovator Trane Technologies (NYSE: TT) continues to advance its Gigaton Challenge, a commitment to reduce customers’ carbon footprint by one gigaton of CO2 by 2030, with further electrification of Thermo King’s sustainable transport …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
FREYR to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference Events
Genentech Provides Update on Tecentriq U.S. Indication in Prior-Platinum Treated Metastatic Bladder ...
Philip Morris International Announces Yearlong Exploration of Inclusion—Furthering the ...
Wavenet Chooses HPE GreenLake to Power its Industry-Leading Portfolio of Cloud and Hosted Services
IonQ To Become The First Publicly Traded Pure-Play Quantum Computing Company
Vifor Pharma and Cara Therapeutics announce U.S. FDA acceptance and Priority Review of NDA for ...
National Grid Transforms its Business with Appirio and Salesforce
Uganda and Tanzania: Total Acts in Transparency on Social and Environmental Stakes of the Lake Albert Resources ...
The ORPEA Group Celebrates International Women's Day
ExOne Adds USC Solutions to Sales Network to Support Growth in Singapore
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
Ontrak Pre-Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results
Lemonade Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Cryptocurrency Mining Company Argo Blockchain Achieves Record Revenue Growth in February
C3 AI Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
BevCanna Appoints Former PepsiCo Executive as President
Schrödinger Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 and Provides ...
Ridgeback Biotherapeutics and Merck Announce Preliminary Findings from a Phase 2a Trial of ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.03.21
Trane Technologies to Virtually Present at the 2021 Bank of America Global Industrials Conference
04.03.21
Trane Technologies to Virtually Present at the J.P. Morgan 2021 Industrials Conference
18.02.21
Trane Technologies and Aircuity Help Buildings Reopen and Operate Safely with Indoor Air Quality Monitoring and Management Solution
10.02.21
Trane Technologies to Virtually Present at the 2021 Citi Global Industrials Conference
10.02.21
Trane Technologies to Virtually Present at the 2021 Barclays Industrials Select Conference