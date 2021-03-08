 

SEGRO plc Availability of the 2020 Annual Report and Accounts

SEGRO plc (the Company) (LSE:SGRO) (Paris:SGRO):

The 2020 Annual Report and Accounts is now available to view at www.SEGRO.com/investors/reports-and-presentations/financial-reports. A copy has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism, in accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.1, and the Authorité des marches financiers (AMF).

The following documents will also be made available to shareholders from 16 March 2021 and will be available to view on the Company’s website from this date:

  • Notice of the 2021 Annual General Meeting;
  • Proxy Form for the 2021 Annual General Meeting;
  • Scrip Dividend Scheme Booklet; and
  • Scrip Mandate Form.

Pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.1, a copy of these documents will also be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available to view on 16 March 2021 or shortly thereafter.



19.02.21
SEGRO plc:  Results for the Year Ended 31 December 2020
17.02.21
SEGRO plc:  SOFIBUS PATRIMOINE TENDER OFFER