 

DGAP-Adhoc The Social Chain AG provides revenue and profit forecasts for the financial year 2021 based on preliminary figures for the previous financial year 2020 and reviews various financing options.

DGAP-Ad-hoc: The Social Chain AG / Key word(s): Forecast/Financing
The Social Chain AG provides revenue and profit forecasts for the financial year 2021 based on preliminary figures for the previous financial year 2020 and reviews various financing options.

Publication of an inside information pursuant to Article 17 MAR

 

The Social Chain AG provides revenue and profit forecasts for the financial year 2021 based on preliminary figures for the previous financial year 2020 and reviews various financing options.

Berlin, 8 March 2021 - The management board of The Social Chain AG (WKN: A1YC99, ISIN: DE000A1YC996, Ticker: PU11) (the "Company") expects, according to preliminary and yet unaudited pro forma figures, consolidated group revenues of approximately 230 million Euros for the previous financial year 2020 (pro forma 2019: 179 million Euros; HGB consolidated financial statements 2019: 50 million Euros). On a preliminary basis, earnings before interest and taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are in the positive single-digit million-Euro range (pro forma 2019: minus 7 million Euros).

From today's perspective and taking into account business performance to date, the management board expects continuous significant increase in revenues and earnings for the financial year 2021. The management board expects consolidated revenue of approximately 320 million Euros and a positive (adjusted) EBITDA from business activities of around 15 million Euros.

