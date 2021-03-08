DGAP-Ad-hoc: The Social Chain AG / Key word(s): Forecast/Financing The Social Chain AG provides revenue and profit forecasts for the financial year 2021 based on preliminary figures for the previous financial year 2020 and reviews various financing options. 08-March-2021 / 12:42 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, PUBLICATION OR TRANSMISSION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN ANY STATE OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA OR THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA (COLLECTIVELY, "UNITED STATES") OR TO ANY U.S. PERSON (AS DEFINED BELOW), CANADA, AUSTRALIA OR JAPAN OR ANY OTHER COUNTRY IN WHICH SUCH PUBLICATION MAY BE UNLAWFUL OR IN WHICH THE OFFERING OF SECURITIES IS SUBJECT TO REGULATORY RESTRICTIONS. THERE ARE OTHER RESTRICTIONS. PLEASE SEE THE IMPORTANT NOTE AT THE END OF THIS PUBLICATION.

The Social Chain AG provides revenue and profit forecasts for the financial year 2021 based on preliminary figures for the previous financial year 2020 and reviews various financing options.

Berlin, 8 March 2021 - The management board of The Social Chain AG (WKN: A1YC99, ISIN: DE000A1YC996, Ticker: PU11) (the "Company") expects, according to preliminary and yet unaudited pro forma figures, consolidated group revenues of approximately 230 million Euros for the previous financial year 2020 (pro forma 2019: 179 million Euros; HGB consolidated financial statements 2019: 50 million Euros). On a preliminary basis, earnings before interest and taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are in the positive single-digit million-Euro range (pro forma 2019: minus 7 million Euros).

From today's perspective and taking into account business performance to date, the management board expects continuous significant increase in revenues and earnings for the financial year 2021. The management board expects consolidated revenue of approximately 320 million Euros and a positive (adjusted) EBITDA from business activities of around 15 million Euros.